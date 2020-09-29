Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Staying too long

EDITOR: Let’s address the elephant in the room. Sadly, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy will be to leave us with a highly conservative Supreme Court for at least the next generation. This new court will likely undo a good chunk of the work she accomplished for women’s rights and equal rights during her tenure.

Had she retired during President Barack Obama’s tenure, we could have a more balanced court going forward. In the immortal words of Kenny Rogers, “You got to know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em.”

WILLIAM SPITA

Santa Rosa

Masks and sheep

EDITOR: Terri Bennetto’s complaints about “California, land of the oppressed, home of the sheeple” deserve a response from a native Californian, and I qualify (“Two sets of rules,” Letters, Sept. 19). I also have two pet lambs.

She ridicules those who wear masks because they are told it’s for their own “even though they aren’t sick.” Hello? Wearing masks is protection for others, not ourselves.

About the sheep, it isn’t the animals that are ruining the planet, nor do they follow clueless leaders. They respond to their bellwether lamb, not wolves in sheep’s clothing.

RENEE KIFF

Healdsburg

Yes on Measure BB

EDITOR: I urge neighbors to vote yes on Measure BB, which would allow the North Sonoma County Healthcare District to sell Healdsburg District Hospital to a secular affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health. This is necessary to retain local inpatient and emergency department services.

From my previous experience as the manager of health policy for the University of California’s clinical, teaching and research enterprise, I am concerned about the shrinking of our health care infrastructure.

Neighbors have shared legitimate concerns. But I am a pragmatic believer in the need to ensure access to health care. Here’s why:

Hospital capacity. Hospitals before the pandemic increasingly “boarded” patients in emergency department hallways as throughput to rooms “upstairs” remained unavailable. Patient care inevitably suffers.

Moreover, hospitals may need to close during fires and/or earthquakes. Reducing hospital capacity in a region already experiencing a succession of wildfires during a pandemic seems short-sighted.

Time to treatment. Heart attacks and strokes may increase significantly following wildfires. If the emergency departments of remaining hospitals are already full, patient outcomes may suffer.

The district tax issue. Economies of scale dictate affiliation agreements to keep local services open. If we perceive value in retaining local services, this shouldn’t negate the need for the district tax.

TERRY J. LEACH

Healdsburg

Property tax burden

EDITOR: The Sept. 17 editorial lacked fair and critical analysis (“Prop 13 rewrites are bad tax policy”). It failed to mention that Proposition 13 has shifted the property tax burden to middle-class homeowners while shielding corporate-owned commercial property.

Unlike residential houses, which are reassessed when they are sold, commercial property that is owned and held in corporate title is not reassessed when sold because ownership is transferred in shares and the title never changes.

The result is that commercial property owners, including major oil companies, railroads, farming conglomerates and publically traded real estate investment trusts, enjoy a perpetual property tax holiday while shifting the burden of funding government services and public infrastructure onto middle-class homeowners, further contributing to the enrichment of the wealthy 1% and degradation of California’s middle class.

Furthermore, the editorial ignored that Proposition 15 may actually improve small business by keeping wealth circulating in our state instead of sending it to Wall Street as profits; thereby increasing the wealth and spending power of small business’ middle class customers.

All of which suggests that The Press Democrat’s interests are more aligned with its wealthy investors than its middle-class patrons.

CURTIS ASHBECK

Santa Rosa

History by Trump

EDITOR: Am I the only one who has alarm bells sounding over Donald Trump’s desire to change the way history is taught in schools? Teaching history only the way Trump perceives it or wants it to be believed? Eliminating everything that make us look bad or wrong, or changing it so that we are seen as always being right?

Does no one see how that started with continually denigrating the free press as being fake news? Does no one see how Russia and China manipulate the news and history into what they want their citizens to believe instead of actual facts?

I realize Trump can’t direct the schools as to what their curriculum should be. Yet. So many norms he’s already destroyed. Four more years of this? A vote for Trump is a vote against our democracy. Four more years of Trump and we won’t have a country.

Wake up, people.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.