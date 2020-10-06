Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Repealing Roe v Wade

EDITOR: President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are determined to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg ASAP — if possible, before the Nov. 3 election — and establish an unbreakable 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court. I believe Trump’s nominee was selected on the basis of her antipathy to Roe v. Wade, with the goal of repealing the protection of a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.

There are some 30 states cobbling together lawsuits to overturn Roe, explicitly for the salvation of all those precious babies lost through abortion. In the expectation of criminalizing abortion procedures, I’m certain that pro-life states are also crafting substantial programs of excellent prenatal care, guaranteed maternal leave, robust nutrition subsidies, accessible and affordable child care and early childhood education.

Just kidding.

DIANA SCHRADER

Sebastopol

Point Reyes plan

EDITOR: The final plan for Point Reyes National Seashore is on the desk of Woody Smeck, the National Park Service’s regional director. This shameful plan is a stick in California’s eye by the federal government.

It includes managing the beloved native tule elk herd down to a minimum and giving the 24 dairy farmers, who were well paid for their land years ago, continuing rights to graze more livestock, pollute water and erode sensitive coastal scrub habitat on “protected” public land.

The decision to shut down the less environmentally destructive oyster operation in Tomales Bay makes this naked giveaway to the ranchers impossible to understand on any rational basis. The Park Service calls coastal ranching part of our cultural heritage. If veal crates, piles of old tires, erosion and tule elk being fenced off from water are our cultural heritage, we reject it.

Please see “The Shame of Pt. Reyes” online to understand the issues. And contact Smeck (smeck@nps.gov), our two state senators, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Rep. Jared Huffman (who is, shockingly, in favor of this destructive plan). Please join us in demanding that Point Reyes not be returned to private interests that are causing so much environmental degradation.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

Trump’s virus treatment

EDITOR: Does anyone else see the irony in the president going to a government medical facility to seek professional attention after contracting COVID-19? He’s been ignoring the science and denigrating career health experts since the pandemic started, even suggesting injecting light or disinfectant as a cure. Now that he’s infected, he seeks to be treated with the best medicine that science can provide. Maybe if he took the virus seriously at the start, this conversation wouldn’t be necessary.

TODD SLOAN

Santa Rosa

Reelect Cuclis

EDITOR: Gina Cuclis, the vice president of the Sonoma County Board of Education, is seeking reelection. I have known her for many years and am impressed with her public service accomplishments, professionalism, ethics and sincere concern about educational issues.

She’s lived and raised her children in Sonoma Valley for 34 years and has held several public offices. She is extremely knowledgeable about valley issues. Her successes on the Board of Education include expanding career technical education, creating unique mental health services and practicing responsible budget management to be prepared for the economic uncertainties ahead.

As a teacher, resident, parent and grandparent, I worry that newcomers running for political office may not be sufficiently familiar with the valley’s history, culture and concerns to appropriately address important local and county issues. Cuclis’ opponent lost her reelection to the Cloverdale school board in 2016 and moved to Santa Rosa.

I believe it is important to retain public officials in our valley with successful track records, particularly during these challenging times. I encourage anyone concerned with the current and future of Sonoma Valley’s and Sonoma County’s public education system to vote for Cuclis in November.

WANDA SMITH

Santa Rosa

Political evolution

EDITOR: Evolution in nature is progressive. I believe our country is suppressed by an antiquated form of government that relies on 18th century beliefs in the 21th century. Every aspect of our existence has changed dramatically, except the ball-and-chain political views we are subjected to. Change is natural. It happens regardless of what you think. For our democracy to survive an uncertain future, it’s time to let go of the past. Your choice. One thing we all have in common is that we all die.

WANDA HALE

Petaluma

Scoundrel in chief

EDITOR: When Samuel Johnson said, “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel,” James Boswell didn’t know who he was talking about because there were so many possible candidates. If Johnson were to say it today, there would be less doubt. The president has committed an encyclopedia of outrages in the name of “making America great,” beginning with various self-serving violations of the law, corruption of government institutions for personal gain and culminating with subversion of the national election. Are there enough voters who know him for what he is? Will they be allowed to vote?

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

