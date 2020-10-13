Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Tipping point

EDITOR: My hope is that our Republican friends who have contracted COVID-19 quickly recover and return to their regular lives. I also hope that as they return they have a new appreciation for those tax-funded experts who work for our government who are often referred to as the “deep state” by the GOP. These employees are our fellow citizens, largely nonpartisan, and have spent their lives dedicated to research that can keep the rest of the community safe.

One major difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Democrats tend to believe that the government has something of unique and critical value to offer the country, especially during a pandemic.

The extremists are already offering conspiracy theories about why only Republicans in the White House and Senate are getting sick. I think we all know the simple answer. Democrats are far more likely to trust science and listen to what the recommendations are that can keep us all safe.

When making policy decisions, leaders of both parties should consider the wisdom being offered by the public health experts. Maybe this will be a tipping point where the U.S. can finally get a handle on COVID-19.

NOEL J. O’NEILL

Willits

Community firefighters

EDITOR: After several years of fires in Sonoma County, the strategy of mass evacuation of neighborhoods is flawed. One only has to see isolated homes burned to the ground while homes close by stand untouched to realize if there were neighborhood volunteers with appropriate training and equipment to put out hot spots, wet down roofs and able to notify fire departments of outbreaks within minutes, many homes could be saved.

In 2017, one individual in my neighborhood stayed behind and put out fires started from embers falling from raging fires a quarter-mile away and saved the whole neighborhood.

This effort, marshaled by the city and county, must be communitywide, where volunteers are identified, trained and provided with the necessary emergency equipment. During the emergency, other volunteers should be available to provide food and necessary supplies for the fire volunteers.

I am sure there are models for this approach throughout the world so this should not be a case of reinventing the wheel.

DON RAIMONDI

Santa Rosa

Palacios for Healdsburg

EDITOR: I have known Skylaer Palacios for six years. She is intelligent, thoughtful and a consensus-builder. She has proven that she can quickly get up to speed on city issues. Having lived and attended school in Healdsburg, she has a unique perspective that would be valuable to the City Council given that many council goals focus on housing options, improving transportation and expanding community services. She understands the effects of the tourism economy on her hometown and is ready to meaningfully strike a balance between the needs of residents and visitors.

Palacios is the person we want on the council for those decisions that shape the future of Healdsburg. Her values are in sync with social justice, environmental sustainability and making Healdsburg a better place for all residents.

SHAUN McCAFFERY

Healdsburg

Damaging hypocrisy

EDITOR: I recently sent every Republican senator except Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who have clearly stated their objection to confirmation of a Supreme Court justice before a new president is in place, a message asking him or her to imagine speaking to a group of high school or college students who express their doubt about American democracy because it is filled with hypocrisy. I pointed to the different decisions by Republicans on Supreme Court confirmations in election years between 2016 (no) and 2020 (heck, yes). I then asked each senator how she or he would respond to this student and whether she or he would feel any responsibility for contributing to that disillusionment if she or he chose to support Senate leadership.

The only response I gotwas a nonsensical statement that if the presidency and Senate are held by different parties, delay in an election year is right, but if both are in the same hands, there’s no need for a delay. I have tried but cannot grasp the logic of that statement.

The Republicans will surely get the conservative court majority they want, but they are ignoring the social cost of their actions as they continue to break our society.

BILL HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

Yes on Measure DD

EDITOR: There are many gaps in Sonoma County’s network of bicycle and pedestrian pathways that need to be connected. Two examples are the community connector bridge over the freeway at Santa Rosa Junior College and development of the Southeast Greenway in Santa Rosa.

These projects, along with many other trails and pathways, are in the design process. Such improvements, together with repairs to potholes and improved bus services, will all be at risk if voters fail to renew the existing quarter-cent transportation sales tax that enables local projects to compete for federal and state funding.

I just voted for Measure DD to extend the existing transportation sales tax for 20 years. Please join in this effort to make Sonoma County a more attractive place for generations to come.

STEVE BIRDLEBOUGH

Santa Rosa

