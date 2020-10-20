Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Taking stock

EDITOR: Two things I know to be true: the stock market is not the economy, and when destitute folks get money from the government they don’t use it to buy stocks. So what’s boosting the market? Donald Trump measures his success by upward moves in the major indices. How many times have we heard him crow about it? No prize for guessing that he wants stocks to soar.

Clearly too many Americans are living week by week as businesses lay off workers. Stimulus in the form of “paycheck protection” loans was meant to replace lost revenue so that businesses could keep their employees, albeit at reduced wages. Every taxpayer got money with a Trump signature as if it was from his pocket, not ours.

Did those paycheck protection loans and Trump checks actually go to the workers who need it? Some might have, however there is convincing evidence that small business owners instead put the money in the market. Just as when the Trump tax cut enabled big companies to buy back their stock, giving a push to higher prices.

Trump has no understanding or empathy for those working for a weekly paycheck. No, the “king of debt” values only wealth.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

A proactive fire plan

EDITOR: In recent years we have become all too aware of the danger of wildfires, an increasing risk because of climate change and growing population. My house and property burned in 2017, and I have spent the past three years recovering from the experience of total annihilation.

As a community, we need a proactive plan to reduce fiery devastation. The PG&E financial settlement provides this opportunity. We have already made major improvements in our warning and mobilization systems, although further refinement is needed. Let’s also have a plan to establish fire breaks and manage fuel. What are the best practices? Should we have more controlled burns?

I am worried our efforts may be piecemeal and uncoordinated and possibly subverted by commercial interests. For example, might commercial logging to thin forests be disguised as a “win-win,” while such action could actually increase our risk because of resultant loss of vegetation cooling and diminished groundwater retention?

We need a study incorporating science, knowledge of local conditions and our best understanding of wildfire management to guide an overarching regional plan to reduce fire risk. And then we must act on it.

DIANA BRESLICH

Santa Rosa

Yes on Measure P

EDITOR: It was disheartening, but not surprising, to read about the Minneapolis City Council back-pedaling on its commitments to police reform made in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. The pattern is numbingly familiar: an egregious action by law enforcement caught on video, public outcry, protests, promises of reform and then little or nothing. Law enforcement slides back into familiar patterns of biased policing and excessive force.

Fortunately, we in Sonoma County have the opportunity to follow through on the strong public outcry for fairness and accountability by supporting Measure P this November. Measure P would adequately fund (without raising taxes) and fully empower the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, which provides community oversight of the Sheriff's Office.

Some in law enforcement would say that empowering IOLERO is unnecessary or too costly, but our citizens have paid a much higher price in the trauma of unwarranted injuries or deaths at the hands of deputies and the high cost of lawsuits and liability insurance for deputy sheriffs' misconduct.

Effective community oversight is a good governance issue. It will improve the health and safety of the men and women in law enforcement as well as the communities they serve. Yes on Measure P.

ELIZABETH COZINE

Santa Rosa

Ill-timed Iran sanctions

EDITOR: We tend to think that U.S. sanctions on Iran affect only the government, but that’s not the case. Even before COVID-19, U.S. sanctions on Iran were the source of immense suffering.

In addition to generally fueling poverty and stifling the country’s economy, new U.S. sanctions announced on Oct. 8 will only make it far more difficult for people in Iran to access critical medical equipment and humanitarian aid during this worldwide pandemic.

Mr. President, this is a world crisis. The corona virus doesn’t recognize borders. But we can recognize suffering and try to do something about.

KENDRA MON

Petaluma

A life-saving call

EDITOR: One of the recommendations in your article about Tristan Harris and controlling our technology devices is to “charge devices outside bedrooms overnight” (“Santa Rosa native takes on Big Tech,” Oct. 11). I was awakened by a phone call from a neighbor about 3 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2017, warning me to prepare to evacuate from my home. Since then, I always keep my phone next to me, turned on and charged, when I sleep. It could save my life.

ROBERT PLANTZ

Santa Rosa

