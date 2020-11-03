Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Bury power lines

EDITOR: The traffic on Highway 12 near Oakmont has been congested, with good reason, as employees of PG&E have been replacing the burned wooden poles that supplied a lot of us with electricity. The problem is that the replacements are raw wooden poles, which will only provide fodder for the next fire.

I realize that there is such a thing as a learning curve, but I would have thought that the fires of 2017 would have provided that essential information. PG&E has been entrusted with providing us with needed services and has consistently failed to make adjustments for our safety — we who have no choice but to use their system. It has, however, been vocal about increasing rates.

Power lines have been put underground for decades, but not by this agency. Its refusal to take the most basic steps to ensure delivery of power is certainly not in the public interest.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

About people, not politics

EDITOR: Our country was founded by white men, for white men. Everyone else went to the back of the bus. Their message to King George was, “You can’t tell me what to do.” We now have a president who could claim this motto. This attitude can be seen in the people refusing to wear masks — no matter what harm this unwillingness to be accountable may do to others. Most recently, Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers comes to mind, but there are plenty of others.

As their numbers and majority have diminished through the years, it has become more difficult for many (certainly not all) white men to behave however they want without fear of consequences. And they aren’t happy about it. It would be nice to think that they have noticed that our culture has changed and worked to embrace that change. But, alas, they aren’t going down without a fight. Their anger and attitudes are too much in evidence every day.

Tuesday isn’t so much about politics — health care, viruses, police action — as it is about how we treat one another as human beings.

Time to take a long look in the mirror and decide who we want to be and how we want history to record us.

LEAL REINHART

Sebastopol

Reelect Trump

EDITOR: We shouldn’t be afraid to support the president of the United States, Donald Trump. He is clearly the best candidate. If we feel afraid to support our president because we might get harassed, yelled at, have things thrown at us, it just means that our society we live in is really bad. It’s time to stand up and quit being afraid. I would have Trump signs all over my home if my husband wasn’t a Joe Biden supporter.

I love the police, I love our country, and if others don’t like it, too bad.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Recall retribution

EDITOR: I was appalled to read about the obvious payback attempt against Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch in a recall effort (“Developer looks to recall Ravitch,” Oct. 25). I am a former county department head who had the honor to work with Ravitch and her staff in the prosecution of elder-abuse perpetrators. It is her job to hold people and organizations accountable for their actions, especially when they threaten vulnerable populations like seniors in nursing facilities who were abandoned in the Tubbs fire.

By printing this article and posting a link to the petition, The Press Democrat is doing nothing but providing assistance to the recall petition’s author. Shame on you.

JERALD DUNN

Santa Rosa

Will Trump be fired?

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s assertion that the increase in COVID-19 cases is due to increased testing is like saying you don’t have a broken bone if you don't get an X-ray, or you don’t have cancer if you don’t go looking for it. It’s insanity. This president is a threat to our entire planet and all of the human values we share. I am giddy at the prospect of the American people being able to say, “You’re fired.” Please vote.

GENIE DELLES

Santa Rosa

Making the choice

EDITOR: At age 76, I want to live in the United States without fear of riots and looting. I want to live in a country that is ruled by the Constitution, not by liberal judges that want to misinterpret the Constitution. I want to live in a country that lives with law and order, not defund the police. That would lead to anarchy. I want to live in a country in peace and civility.

But apparently there is one political party that doesn’t. Now you have the right to choose between peace and tranquility or civil unrest, looting, destruction of personal property and anarchy. It is your choice, and I hope, for America and the Constitution. you will make the right one.

MAC McKAY

Lakeport

Cooperating to live

EDITOR: The quadrennial ritual of this nation in this specific time in human history isn’t about a choice between freedom or submission, it’s not about the mass media derived fictions of political parties or the extremes of an ever-morphing conservative-liberal spectrum, it isn’t even about a choice between authoritarian government or democracy.

As Hurricane Zeta slammed Louisiana (the fifth hurricane to hit there this year) we saw that this election, this ritual, is all about those who choose individual human aggrandizement over the whole of life. Cooperation is Darwin’s final thesis, not competition. As we spiral into Earth’s sixth great extinction event, do we want to envision the continuation of our species, or are we comfortable with going out with a bang? To live, we need to cooperate with all of life.

ROLAND WIEBE

Graton

