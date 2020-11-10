Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Pothole lawsuit

EDITOR: The day of reckoning has arrived for Sonoma County. The jury has spoken. The Court of Appeals has affirmed. Catherine Williams has suffered enough (“County may be on hook for $1.9 million,” Oct. 27). It is time to accept responsibility and move on. Any additional delays and legal costs would only serve to underscore the pattern of bad faith demonstrated by the county since the date of this avoidable tragedy.

This office investigated multiple complaints about the county’s failure to maintain its roads. We concluded that the county doesn’t properly train its staff how to repair potholes. Techniques used are substandard and not within acceptable industry standards, when/if the potholes are even repaired at all. Supervision of work crews and proper record keeping is poor, at best.

Our investigation revealed a startling pattern of rubber-stamp rejection letters in response to valid claims. Risk management routinely claims ignorance about prior notice to dangerous road conditions when the evidence speaks otherwise.

The taxpayers have wasted enough money on this litigation. It’s time for the county to clean up its act; repair its roads and perhaps reshape the culture and leadership at the county to avoid these types of situations in the future.

JOSEPH P. SOLDIS

California Judicial Investigations

War between the parties

EDITOR: The definition of civil war is a war between the citizens of the same country. Not all citizens think or have the same beliefs. The war is between the two parties. When did the right to disagree with each other change to the point of rioting, killing innocents and burning down our businesses and cities? It's absolutely shameful.

Hate and racism are learned by the way children are raised. It makes me sick to see parents with their little kids, some in strollers, attending so-called peaceful protests that turn violent. These little ones are robbed of their innocence and have instilled in them to fear and distrust the police. I know two people who wound up in the hospital with major injuries who were at a so-called peaceful protest in downtown Santa Rosa.

Whoever thinks that this current media isn’t fake should look at the networks and this very paper and look at the biased stories that are run continuously. Not being forthcoming is no different than lying, and they are definitely hiding certain stories that are out there.

Stop the hate. Stop the violence. We truly are all in this together.

JOHN DUBKOFF

Santa Rosa

A socialist nation?

EDITOR: Just a few questions to think about. Do you need highways, streets, roads, military forces, courts of law, police, fire protection, hospitals, emergency responders, schools, parks, libraries, protection for the elderly? Do you want these basic services? Can you provide these basic services for yourself? Should the government provide these basic services? Is government good or bad? Or is government just plain necessary?

Is America a socialist nation because it can provide these basic services? Or is America a great nation because it can provide these basic services to its citizens?

The definition of socialism is that the community owns the means of production and distribution of goods. Does that sound like America? Or is America a democratic republic with a free enterprise capitalist economy that provides many basic necessary services to its citizens through a relatively low tax rate compared to many nations around the world? Just asking.

DAVID M. HEANEY

Petaluma

EDITOR: Writing as the polls are closing, I have a suggestion for something Democrats could do that might have a soothing effect on a divided nation regardless of the outcome of the presidential election.

They could draft Rep. Mike Thompson to be speaker of the House. I have never met Thompson, but he seems like a solid guy, more workhorse than show horse, with no noticeable ambitions for higher office. With a law enforcement officer in his family he would be unlikely to sympathize with the anti-cop rhetoric.

He comes from a good government political lineage. He worked as an aide for then-Assemblywoman Jackie Speier, who once worked for Congressman Leo Ryan. Ryan was murdered while working on behalf of his constituents and nation investigating Jonestown in Guyana.

Thompson has been photographed both in a group with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and by himself with a shotgun. If Thompson, who served in combat with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, were speaker, there would be a Vietnam veteran in the line of succession to the presidency. Likewise, if Joe Biden becomes unable to complete his term, Thompson could be nominated to be vice president.

KERRY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

Sacrificing for freedom

EDITOR: I am an 84-year-old Marine veteran of the Korean War. I grew up in Oakland during World War II and was witness to the sacrifices many made to help in the war effort. Now I find that Donald Trump supporters think that wearing a face mask is too much of a sacrifice of their freedom.

Get a clue, folks. This pandemic isn’t going away without you making the horrible sacrifice of wearing a mask. I have to say that I fear for the future of this country when almost half of registered voters placed their mark for a lying con man with no integrity.

I have friends who voted for him, and I can only think that they expect to get something personally from his election regardless of the harm it would do to our country. Wake up. You are supporting a man who would be the first dictator in our home.

JOHN HENSON

Willits

