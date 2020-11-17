Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Long memories

EDITOR: Sandy Metzger is right (“A proud Republican,” Letters, Sunday). Many progressives have been consistently hostile toward President Donald Trump. Want to know why?

She says Republicans have long memories. Does she remember that Trump launched his political career by pushing the lie that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States?

Or that he kick-started his presidential run by demonizing Mexicans as drug dealers, criminals and rapists? That he promised to “drain the swamp” but filled his Cabinet with corporate lobbyists and CEOs? That he separated children from their parents without even a paper trail to allow them ever to be reunited?

Or that he’s been MIA while the coronavirus ravages the country? That he pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement while California, the U.S. and the rest of the world suffer devastating fires, floods and storms?

That he gassed peaceful protesters for the sake of a stomach-churning photo op with a Bible whose commandments he's been violating all his life? That he lies to us blatantly and consistently, starting with the size of the crowd at his inauguration and continuing with his democracy-destroying claim that he won this election?

Is Trump really worthy of your pride?

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

Making schools safe

EDITOR: On the morning of graduation, school resource Officer Matt Crosbie ran into harm’s way (“Student detained in 3-hour lockdown,” June 1, 2019). By the time the dust had settled, the graduates were able to take their seats and matriculate as the Santa Rosa High School Class of 2019.

And who should be there greeting each and every one of the graduates, by name, with a hug or a high five, as they left the stage with their diplomas? Officer Crosbie. A story in your paper featured a photo of Crosbie greeting a student. So much better than what could have happened if he had been absent that morning.

It is our duty as citizens to critique and evaluate the institutions of our government. There is a lot of that going on right now. The bad examples stand out. However, if we are looking for a good example, in this case an aspirational goal for our police, one may look no further the school resource officers of the Santa Rosa Police Department, embodied by Crosbie and his cohorts.

ROBERT MERTZ

Santa Rosa

Democrats and the media

EDITOR: Roughly half of Americans voted for Joe Biden and half voted for Donald Trump (51% to 47%). Yet the media is strongly biased toward Democrats and liberals and against Republicans and conservatives. The media acts as if it is owned and manipulated by the Democratic Party. Such a strong bias is not healthy for a democracy to survive in the long run.

TIM DELANEY

Santa Rosa

Voter fraud claims

EDITOR: Legitimate news reporters and legitimate news organizations are bound by ethics to report the truth. Because Donald Trump, from the birther lies on, lives a life unbound to the truth, he began years ago to attempt to delegitimize real news organizations. His endless campaign against truth has clearly worked.

Evidence of this is clear in Saturday’s letter by Gayle Kozlowski (“A necessary recount”). The Department of Homeland Security has determined this election to be the most secure in American history. Never mind that fact; Kozlowski has determined otherwise.

Trump’s version of the election results is just another lie. The switching of ballots is just one of many unproven radical right-wing conspiracies to placate Trump supporters. If Democrats had “stolen” the election, why were Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and other Republicans reelected? Surely if one name can be changed on a ballot, the rest would be just as easy. There would have been a blue tsunami.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

Senate runoff elections

EDITOR: As The Press Democrat has reported numerous times, Donald Trump’s refusal to concede is causing real problems. It weakens our nation’s standing in the world, makes us more vulnerable to attack and undermines trust in our institutions and government. Nobody should be surprised by Trump’s refusal to accept reality, but why are so many Republicans still going along with him?

Andrew Yang believes it’s because they need “the base” to support Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia Senate runoffs on Jan. 5 against Democratic challengers.

Perdue and Loeffler sold stock before the public was informed about the pandemic, which says a lot about their character. If they lose, Democrats will have majorities in both houses of Congress, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t be able to stop them from helping us move forward with stimulus money, improved infrastructure and a science-based path to recovery from the pandemic.

PETER TRACY

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.