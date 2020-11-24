Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Breaking the system

EDITOR: Nov. 12, 2016. Hillary Clinton, doubling down on her election night victory speech, which came while millions of votes remained to be counted, claims to have won the election, refusing to concede on the day that major media outlets declare Donald Trump the winner.

Citing her significant lead in the popular vote and in the polls prior to the election, she declares: “There is no way Dimwitted Donnie beats me unless there is massive voter fraud like nobody has ever seen.”

She doesn’t share any actual evidence of fraud, other than the otherwise inexplicable fact that she lost. President Barack Obama agrees and begins the transition process with the Clinton team. There is talk of states with Democratic legislative majorities installing their own electors, rather than appointing them based on the election results. Lawsuits are filed. Prominent Democrats are supportive or silent.

Of course, this didn’t happen. But anyone who doesn’t think that something like this scenario will play out in every future presidential election isn’t paying attention. Trump has broken us. Sure, the cracks were there, but he took a sledgehammer to them, and instead of letting the light in, brought on the darkness.

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Military isn’t testing

EDITOR: An article in the Nov. 17 paper said the military had a total of 777 coronavirus hospitalizations and nine deaths (“No stranger to disease”). As of Oct. 27, Department of Defense records show 54,681 military personnel tested positive. Yet only 1.4% were hospitalized?

In fact, as of Oct. 27, the military has had 80,100 positive cases and 110 deaths of those in and affiliated with the Department of Defense, including eight dependent, 64 civilian and 24 contractor deaths.

My son is in the Navy and was tested only once in March on another base. No temperature checks, and he’s never been issued a mask, though he has been told to wear one. His roommates transfer from other bases with no checks.

He was refused a COVID test before coming home for the holidays since he had no symptoms. His Navy health insurance didn’t cover COVID testing. He paid $125 out of pocket at an off-base clinic. He went back on base and showed his ID, as do all of the 24,000 personnel who come and go daily with no checks.

The military isn’t protecting service people, service families and dependents or civilians and contractors who are on base. No testing. No masks issued.

SHAYNA BILLINGS

Santa Rosa

Time to be thankful

EDITOR: Isn’t this the week we are supposed to be giving thanks? Can we take a break from the vitriol in the air?

Honestly, I can be as whiny as the next person. But I’m always grateful for my warm bed, full belly and the love of family and friends. And this year I am especially grateful for my mask and hand washing. They kept me and my family and patients safe for 45 years as a registered nurse. It’s simple, tried and true, reducing the chance of transmission and reception of an illness that causes misery and death (and it covers my wrinkles).

Happy Thanksgiving to all.

CARLA Z. KANIA

Boyes Hot Springs

Understanding divisions

EDITOR: As much as I want revenge for what Donald Trump has puts us through, I think a better use of our energy would be trying to understand the 70 million people who voted for him. Our county has been divided since its inception, but if we are to evolve into a better society we need to better understand each other.

Although the reasons for Trump support are varied from white supremacy to anti-elitism, I think the biggest reason was people looking at their 401(k) accounts and thinking they would do better under a Trump administration. For that, they were willing to put up with this narcissistic entertainer.

Trump isn’t going away. He will get his own media outlet and continue to spew conspiracy theories to fuel his base. Our country just needs to rise above it and continue to unify as we go forward.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

Where’s Hunter?

EDITOR: The Press Democrat has asked many questions regarding Donald Trump prior to and during his time in office. Now I have a question for you. Where is Hunter Biden?

JOE COLLINS

Santa Rosa

Choose reality

EDITOR: Do social-distancing and masks work? Follow reality, not the carnival-barking.

Let’s say you were in a bad car accident. Do you want to be taken to the hospital where there are mainstream emergency room doctors with licenses in good standing? Or do you want to be taken to the guy who never attended medical school but who emphatically assures you he knows how to fix you? If you choose the hospital, good — that is a reality-based decision. Seek real medical treatment, and avoid the carnival barker.

Or say you’re about to board a plane. Do you board a plane designed by an established company regulated by modern, mainstream aeronautical scientists? Or do you board a plane made by a brand-new company that is unregulated but assures you it “works fine”? If you choose to board the first plane I described, good — that is a reality-based decision. Fly safe, and avoid the carnival barker.

Masks and social distancing significantly slow the spread of COVID. No serious epidemiologist, doctor or public health expert will advise otherwise. How masks and social distancing work is really just basic microbiology and physics. Follow reality, not the carnival-

barking.

ADAM CHARP

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.