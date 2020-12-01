Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

An attack on democracy

EDITOR: The prospect that a state legislature, Republican-controlled or otherwise, might be coerced to intervene in election results by overturning the will of the people and choosing its own slate of pro-Donald Trump electors is beyond alarming (“Trump seeks to reverse election,” Nov. 20). Even if Trump’s pressure is unsuccessful, his efforts will tempt future presidents to employ similar corrupt tactics. The people have spoken. We must resist this man’s misinformation campaigns and illegal efforts to manipulate election results — a blatant attack on the foundation of our democracy.

Let’s unite in a bipartisan uproar by contacting our Senate and House representatives and their leaders, Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi, and denouncing any legislator who does not publicly reject these schemes. It’s time to prepare to protest in the streets. Let’s make it clear “We the People” will not allow Trump to degrade voter trust in the sanctity our elections or steal a term from President-elect Joe Biden.

BETH ANN MATHEWS

Santa Rosa

Setting a COVID fire

EDITOR: Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously observed that the First Amendment right to freedom of speech didn’t give one the right to yell “fire” in a crowded theater. Holmes, the legal giant, has been supplanted by a trio of Trumpian legal dwarfs, the latest of which had her very inception as a Supreme Court justice at a Rose Garden superspreader event at which even the host, Donald Trump himself, was infected.

Amy Coney Barrett has cut her Supreme Court teeth on the very ghost of the legal giant she replaced, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, scarcely gone two months. By design, she voted 180 degrees opposite of the woman she so hastily replaced. The First Amendment now gives us all the right to spread a deadly contagion in a crowded church (“No cap limit for religious services,” Friday). You can’t yell “fire,” but you can infect all those present at the religious gathering and untold numbers behind them who don’t even go to church.

They say there are no atheists in foxholes. But there might be atheists among our beleaguered frontline medical personnel. They’re the ones I pray for.

ELLIOT LEE DAUM

Santa Rosa

News vs bias

EDITOR: Some readers have accused the news media (including The Press Democrat) of bias. First, it is not bias to accurately report facts. And it’s not bias to report on the actions of one person that are manipulative, unlawful or just plain cruel. That’s called news.

Second, it is bias to hound Gov. Gavin Newsom about one unwise decision to attend a dinner (which he has owned and apologized for), while our nation’s president is accused of molesting women, uses his office unethically to enrich his investments, lies nonstop, ignores all pandemic orders, hosts superspreader events at the White House, undermines the practices recommended by health professionals and continues to dismantle our democracy down to the last nut and bolt.

That’s called manipulating the facts. Or something even worse.

LUANN UDELL

Santa Rosa

Save bus service

EDITOR: The Golden Gate Transit bus service your county has enjoyed for years has been cut. COVID-19 created the opportunity for the reduction in service, which has been occurring for years and is now accelerated. Sonoma County has just one commute bus route. Will service ever return?

Most of you are hopeful that if traffic returns and commutes pick up, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District bus service will also return. I have driven for Golden Gate Transit for 10 years, and once a route is cut I’ve never driven that route again.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt said the 300% overbudget suicide net for the bridge is one of the projects most in need of protection, rather than “as resources allow” transit systems. In 2008, when bridge director Brian Sobel voted to construct the suicide net, that vote had directors emphasizing that no toll funds would be used.

Be aware of the past. And beware of the elimination of your county’s transportation choices. The future seems reliant on a single-track, multi-transfer long walk to a ferry transportation option.

FRANCIS GLEASON

San Francisco

Cheated from Day One

EDITOR: We are supposed to believe that Joe Biden got 79 million legal votes when the most Barack Obama ever received was 65 million? Granted, Obama’s only real skills were reading a teleprompter and making horrible deals that never put America first. But that seems to be what makes the left go gaga.

Do I believe Donald Trump was cheated? Of course he was. But the cheating started the day he was elected. The amazing thing is how he performed while all this was happening. Peace and prosperity historically would be enough to reelect a president. Throw in a booming economy, energy independence, real wage growth, ending senseless wars, actual Middle East peace deals, Operation Warp Speed, etc. But, alas, some people’s feelings were hurt, and that was just unacceptable. So on comes the Biden crime family.

Back to the future, aka swamp. We made a huge mistake with this one, folks. The one silver lining is Trump ain’t going away and will hold Biden accountable for his inevitable foolishness. Or maybe Biden will continue the successful Trump policies. Yeah, right.

T.K. McDONALD

Cotati

