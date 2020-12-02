Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Vaccine incentive

EDITOR: It appears that one or more COVID vaccines will soon be here. Additionally, it looks like they will require two injections a month or so apart. We have already heard that substantial portions of the population may not want to get the vaccine, let alone getting everyone back for the second injection. This may be the next hurdle to surmount.

I suggest that Congress consider tying further economic stimulus payments to the vaccination effort — specifically that each person getting a vaccination gets one-third the stimulus amount on the first injection, and the remaining two-thirds with the second injection.

Yes, this may make the vaccination effort a little more complicated, but with the use of cash cards, we could ensure that the greatest percentage of our population, citizens or not, is fully inoculated so we can start to move forward with reopening our economy.

BRIAN CORZILIUS

Willits

Failed leadership

EDITOR: In July, a racist attack was carried out by as-yet anonymous Zoom bombers against two accomplished women professionals who were participating in a public forum on local homelessness. That would be Barbie Robinson and Tina Rivera, the director and assistant director of the county Department of Health Services; both women of color.

I learned about this incident from an article on Nov. 17 — four months later (“No room for racism”). The conduct was racist hate, pure and simple, not “the devastating consequences of implicit bias.” Our county leadership failed these women in the moment.

Now that the paper has brought this episode front and center, how about a full-throated denunciation of the hate spewed into that public forum, a promise to cooperate fully with law enforcement’s investigation, a commitment to allocate any and all necessary funds to improve security on public Zoom sessions so this can never happen again, a statement of full support for Robinson and Rivera and, finally, an outpouring of sincere and profound sympathy that they had to endure this attack?

If any of this has been done outside of a group email, it will make my day to be wrong.

NANCY CASE SHAFFER

Glen Ellen

Restore rail line

EDITOR: While I love to walk, $5 billion is excessive for a pedestrian-only path that will traverse into some areas where there is no vehicular access (“Report: Path to cost up to $5 billion,” Nov. 21). But there is an alternative approach that for $5 billion could provide a win-win trail solution and provide SMART and California with a large economic payback.

I have done research on this old rail line, and there are opportunities here. While the existing rail line needs a lot of restoration for a footpath, rebuilding it for rail too could only add a fraction to the overall cost.

Humboldt Bay is a Pacific Ocean deep-water port one day closer to Asia, but it has no rail connection. Reconnecting rail would provide a major economic boost for the north state.

As to the toxics — not a real issue. The abandoned rail cars at Island Mountain are empty. Any remaining oil residue would be no worse than what is continuously dropped into rivers by the many heavy trucks running on Highway 101.

RICHARD C. BRAND

Santa Rosa

Trump unravels

EDITOR: As this nation witnesses the alarming spectacle of a man unraveling, the country is heading deeper into a public health crisis that is spinning out of control and experiencing a crisis of leadership that is endangering our national security and the integrity of our democracy.

Donald Trump continues to deny the presidential election results. He has managed to continue to fan the flames of discord, causing massive confusion among Americans, pitting us against each other, with each one of us believing we are acting in the best interest of our country.

As president, this man seems to believe that he is untouchable, and the people around him are either afraid of his wrath or are refusing to step in because they stand to benefit in some way.

What the Republican leadership lacks in honesty and integrity will hopefully be counteracted each day by the facts as they pour in from election officials, state leaders, scientists and health professionals across the country.

PHYLLIS BREWER

Santa Rosa

Conspiracy theories

EDITOR: Moira Jacobs voices concerns over “many valid questions” regarding Dominion voting machines and the election results (“Republicans’ questions,” Letters, Nov. 22). Let’s take a closer look.

The Dominion conspiracy is being pushed by far-right media and QAnon, the same folks who champion claims of pedophile Democrats. It asserts that Democrats, Hillary Clinton, George Soros, deep state Republicans and “probably Chinese Communists” (according to Sidney Powell, a lawyer and QAnon follower who was on Rudy Giuliani’s crack legal team) imported software allegedly developed by deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez into thousands of vote-tabulating machines owned by Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems in order to change millions of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

If this is all sounding a little less valid, it’s with good reason. Moreover, the Dominion machines can only count ballots, not produce new ones. If millions of votes had been changed, huge discrepancies would be expected when ballots are manually recounted and validated. No such discrepancies are being discovered, which is one reason why Trump’s election lawsuits are losing at a phenomenal rate. Even Republican election officials are certifying state’s results, and Biden will be rightfully and fairly inaugurated president on Jan. 20.

MIKE BEAVERS

Santa Rosa

