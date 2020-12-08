Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Economics over science

EDITOR: Dr. Sundari Mase’s reluctance to protect the citizenry of Sonoma County and, by extension, surrounding communities is downright shameful and will result in more death (“Health officer opts against early closures,” Saturday).

She sits and waits “to monitor the data and see where we go,” even though no Bay Area county has a lower reported ICU capacity under the state framework than Sonoma. Every medical expert seems to agree with Contra Costa County’s public health officer, Dr. Chris Farnitano, that “the dark COVID winter that we feared has arrived in the Bay Area” and that the region is facing an unprecedented wave of new infections.

Economic interests appear to have trumped sound scientific consensus in, of all places, Sonoma County. I wonder what kind of data it will take before Mase and her “partners” will be able to make science-based decisions for the people of Sonoma County?

NATHANIEL RAFF

Ukiah

The unwelcome wagon

EDITOR: Living in Petaluma, I’ve seen all the “Stop the Big Dig” signs that now surround the house on 6th Street for which the city has approved plans for renovation (“Neighbors digging in,” Thursday). It saddens me that the neighbors have chosen to take such a hostile attitude toward the newcomers moving in.

The Haas family, which is well known for its charitable giving in the Bay Area, did everything it was supposed to do; hired a reputable architect, got approval from the Petaluma Development Review Committee and even submitted their plans to an outside expert for historic design. Their renovation plans preserve the character and general design of the home.

It’s hard to understand the vehemence of the pushback against it. I thought Petaluma was a more welcoming place than this.

ADAM SCHNITZER

Petaluma

Water worries

EDITOR: You don’t have to drive too far in any direction in Santa Rosa to see a whole bunch of construction going on. Yes, we need additional housing in light of what has been lost in the wildfires of the past several years.

Yes, we need additional housing to accommodate some reasonable growth (look at Marin County as an example), but we also need to look at what we can reasonably expect in terms of adequate rainfall, and the prognosis isn’t good.

We recently emerged from a five-year drought and were asked to cut back our water consumption by 20%. After all the dust has settled from this building wave and less-than-anticipated rainfall occurs (a distinct possibility), what percentage will we asked to cut back?

A population can’t outstrip its water supply.

RICH FLOURNOY

Santa Rosa

Election meddling

EDITOR: Donald Trump appears bent on destroying our democracy by undermining our electoral system. He is pulling out all the stops to discredit state-run election boards by claiming fraud, illegal voting and discarded ballots. While not providing evidence for his accusations, he continues to file frivolous lawsuits seeking to overturn the of Joe Biden.

While the attorneys general of swing states (Republicans and Democrats) have attested to the validity of their states’ voter counts, Trump is seeking to have them decertify Biden’s victory. This act of meddling in those elections is unlawful and should be acknowledge and condemned by Trump’s chief enablers, Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham.

WAYNE SEDEN

Santa Rosa

Hospitals and COVID

EDITOR: Richard Carvolth’s Close to Home column included good reminders about dealing with the pandemic (“Recalling 4 forgotten lessons in pandemic,” Nov. 29). I have two objections to his article, however.

His article reads as an advertisement for his hospitals in the North Bay. My second objection is to his statement that “I’ve heard potential patients say: ‘I won’t go to the hospital, they have COVID-19 there.’ ” Well, his hospital did have COVID there — two outbreaks with more than 17 employees infected in August and September, resulting in patients having to be quarantined.

Perhaps some in our community have a valid concern not to go to a hospital during the pandemic.

STEVE WEIS

Sebastopol

Flouting the rules

EDITOR: With a rampaging virus upon us, being outdoors is a blessing and a refuge. My wife and I recently hiked at Trione-Annadel State Park, and we were dismayed and disappointed at the number of mountain bikers and walkers without masks.

It is clearly posted that masks are required. What I have to say to those folks is that we don’t appreciate this incredibly stupid and self-indulgent behavior. It not only puts others at risk, it is also possible that parks will again shut down. If it happens, it is their fault.

So think about it. Please take responsibility for the safety of yourself and others and wear a mask. We want our parks to stay open.

RICHARD NICHOLS

Sebastopol

