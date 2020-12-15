Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Pass COVID relief now

EDITOR: I am outraged that Washington politicians may head home for the holidays without passing any new COVID relief. For millions of Americans, this holiday season is looking like a nightmare.

Millions of families are struggling to put food on the table, and 12 million renters are under threat of eviction when the Centers for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium ends on Dec. 31. These renters are behind in rent an average of $5,400, causing economic hardship for them and their landlords.

Some lawmakers have a bipartisan plan to provide food and rental assistance for the next few months, but Senate leaders are blocking it. They seem content to let countless Americans fall into financial ruin and homelessness in the middle of a global pandemic.

Congress must not leave Washington without taking action. They must pass a COVID bill now that includes food assistance, emergency rental assistance and an extension of the CDC eviction moratorium.

DAN FOGARTY

Santa Rosa

The vaccine queue

EDITOR: I am excited we are getting a coronavirus vaccine. I know the elderly and essential workers come first, and I know the politicians and their families and their friends will come next. I won’t plan that overseas trip quite yet.

MARY JENKINS

Santa Rosa

Undemocratic threats

EDITOR: I like to think I know a little about American history, and I’ve been looking long and hard through the archives for an instance in the past where the individuals who reported the election results ended up having their lives threatened.

Witness Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and his wife, both of whom had their lives threatened after he reported that Joe Biden won the state in the presidential election. They were not alone. A number of others, including governors of various states, were threatened after reporting election results.

Doesn’t everyone know that democracy turns into a sham if people can’t report election results without having their lives threatened? If this is now the case, you might as well call it an autocracy and at least be honest about it.

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

The giggle test

EDITOR: Which passes the giggle test? Answer No. 1: Donald Trump won the election. Therefore, the attorney general he appointed is lying, the Homeland Security secretary he appointed is lying, the head of the election protection effort Trump appointed is lying, the Trump-appointed head of the FBI is lying, the Republican governor of Georgia is lying, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia is lying, and multiple judges and election commissions in red states are lying. Or answer No. 2: Trump lost. The giggles tell the story.

TIM MILLER

Santa Rosa

A more fitting penalty

EDITOR: The developer of Montage Healdsburg has dumped on Sonoma County (“Developer fined $6.4 million,” Saturday). It damaged our water supply and polluted the environments of salmon, steelhead and other aquatic life. It committed a crime. Its punishment is a fine. It continues its business as usual.

At the developer’s high-end resort in Healdsburg, the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board cited 38 violations covering poorly controlled erosion, sediment runoff and 6.6 million gallons of turbid water dumped into the Russian River. Flush your toilet 60 times per hour for six years to dump an equivalent amount of water.

The developer was fined $6.4 million, while the resort will charge an average of $1,300 and up to $10,000 per night. Meanwhile, water quality suffers, and the environment takes a huge hit. The fine won’t counteract millions of dollars already spent to improve habitat and restore imperiled runs of salmon and steelhead.

I suggest the penalty fit the crime. The developer should be prohibited from working in Sonoma County; pay for remediation; reimburse the county for the impact; and forfeit the property to the county to use as low-income housing — a fitting, ironic use for a resort intended for the wealthy.

STEVAN BOSANAC

Petaluma

Assessing Trump

EDITOR: Considering that approximately 26.4 million more votes were cast in the 2020 presidential election than the average in 2008 and 2012, it is mathematically possible that Joe Biden received 79 million votes (“Cheated from Day One,” Letters, Dec. 1). As to Donald Trump’s listed accomplishments:

A booming economy. For those who have investments and a stake in the stock market.

Energy independence. By leasing land for oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Real wage growth. Growing unemployment, small business closures, food insecurity.

Ending senseless wars. Name one.

Actual Middle East peace deals. None of the Arab nations were at war with Israel, and all have autocratic leaders who purchase military equipment from America.

Operation Warp Speed. What president wouldn’t have called for expedited vaccine research when confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic?

I suspect that “Trump ain’t going away,” but I also suspect that we will have a more rational and transparent approach to America’s issues under soon-to-be President Joe Biden.

LEON DU BOIS

Forestville

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.