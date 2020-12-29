Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A great injustice

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s pardon of the Blackwater four has shredded our reputation for justice (“Trump loyalists pardoned,” Thursday). The U.S. Justice Department prosecuted them for shooting unarmed civilians, 17 of whom died. The dead included two children.

The world watched, holding its breath, while the Iraqi police and our FBI investigated the incident. The world watched as the father of one of the boys killed begged for justice in court. The world watched as the mercenaries were convicted and sentenced to prison.

And on Wednesday, with the pardons, we have shown the world that justice can turn on a whim. The Iraqis and other nations won’t forget or forgive.

The 22nd Amendment gave us presidential term limits after Franklin Roosevelt. Is it time for another amendment limiting presidential pardon power? Many states have frameworks to constrain governors’ power to pardon.

We must curb these abuses. Amendments to our constitution are made when society needs change. We owe it to future generations.

KATHLEEN ROBARTS

and FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Selfish people

EDITOR: I just returned from my daily one-hour walk. It’s the same day they put Sonoma County into total lockdown for a month. I walked along Parker Hill Road between Stage Coach and Chanate roads. Many of the people were unmasked. Several, myself included, put masks on when someone was approaching. Almost half of the people did not. Sadly, these numbers are similar on my daily walks, whether in the ’hood or at Spring Lake. How can people be so selfish?

My wife and I are in the next-to-the-highest age range. We are very careful. Our daughters do our shopping. With one outdoor exception, I have not eaten in a restaurant. I was supposed to do one of my bucket list trips this year (Ireland) but could not. I have worked out at least six days a week for more than 50 years. No meat for most of them. I earned those bucket list trips.

Wear the mask for your family, friends or even yourself. This is no joke. One of my walking friends shouts a very loud, “Thank you for wearing your mask” so others who don’t nearby can hear. It can’t hurt.

LARRY CARLIN

Santa Rosa

Trump’s record

EDITOR: Michael Burwen urges us to give one-term President Donald Trump credit for Operation Warp Speed (“Credit for Trump,” Letters, Dec. 20). Isn’t that tantamount to giving Benito Mussolini credit for running Italian trains on time or Adolf Hitler for constructing the autobahn? How many thousands of Americans have died from COVID-19 while the vaccine was being developed, all because Trump refused to model mask-wearing and urge social distancing, all because Trump lied about the lethality of this virus?

Burwen overlooks the fact that it was scientists, medical experts, pharmaceutical companies working on this vaccine project with the financial support of philanthropists such as Bill Gates, not Donald Trump.

Moreover, these vaccines were developed in record time in spite of Trump’s misinformation/disinformation, sowing of discord and self-serving impulses. Now let’s see how much Trump exhorts and persuades his supporters to get vaccinated against a disease so many of them still believe is the hoax he perpetrated.

ELIZABETH RAVENSCROFT

Penngrove

Newsom and abortion

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom has hit a new low by calling the Trump administration’s move to cut federal health care funding to California because the state requires insurance providers to cover abortions as an attempt to “score cheap political points” (“Trump cuts health care funds to California over abortions,” Dec. 17). Newsom says he will continue to stand up for “reproductive rights.” Let’s just call it was it is — the right to kill innocent babies.

GAYLE STEPHENS

Petaluma

Reopen restaurants

EDITOR: Holiday traveling, parties and get-togethers cause COVID spikes, not outdoor restaurants, wineries, breweries, etc. These folks were going all out to maintain safe conditions, following safeguards and guidelines. These new closures are killing the top industry in Sonoma County: hospitality. Reopen them now with a provision of no more than six persons per group.

DOUG SULLIVAN

Petaluma

Jumping the line

EDITOR: I Saw the photo of our elected congressman, Mike Thompson, getting vaccinated, with him urging that we get ours at the first opportunity (“Congressmen receive vaccine,” Dec. 20). I read that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, is refusing the COVID vaccine at this time because, she said, lawmakers “aren’t more important” than “frontline workers, teachers, etc. who are making sacrifices every day.” She said it’s “shameful” for lawmakers to get the vaccine ahead of these people. I could not agree with her more.

I sent Thompson an email telling him he should be ashamed to give us his advice about getting the vaccine at the first opportunity versus getting back here to his district and making sure he uses his influence to get the hospital workers, police and firefighters, ambulance personnel and the elderly in nursing homes vaccinated.

He has not a clue how soon any of the aforementioned people will be vaccinated. But he’s made sure he is. With a photo.

RANDALL HAAK

Glen Ellen

