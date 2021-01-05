Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Executive power

EDITOR: In the four tumultuous Trump years, it has become clear that one man had too much power. Congress has slowly, over decades, allowed crucial decisions to become the realm of the president, passing the buck to the executive branch. Congress, during Joe Biden’s presidency, needs to realign the duties and powers of this mighty post. I pray for the Democratic candidates in Georgia to win so things can be put right. But will they?

LINDA L. REID

Penngrove

Successes and failures

EDITOR: It is a tragedy that the United States didn’t handle the pandemic the way China and Japan did. They have had few deaths compared to us, even though they have larger elderly populations and many underpaid laborers. They tested everyone and quarantined all who were positive and their contacts. All complied. They wore masks and avoided the “three C’s” — crowds, close contact and confined spaces. They kept schools and businesses open after an initial lockdown. They are open and mostly back to normal.

We still don’t have organized testing and quarantine of positives and their contacts. We refuse to avoid the three C’s in private gatherings, but close businesses even though few cases come from businesses. (The primary source of exposure and cases is from home and private gatherings).

Some say required testing, compliance with masks and avoidance of respiratory contamination (the breath of others) wouldn’t work here because we are a free country. So instead we are a locked-down dead country.

DR. ROGER DELGADO

Sebasotpol

Election fraud claims

EDITOR: It’s incredible to me that there still are people who believe there was widespread fraud in the presidential election. Many courts did hear testimony from Donald Trump’s attorneys, but the only evidence presented was sworn statements from individuals of hearsay (overheard comments, not direct conversations) without corroborating evidence, and observations of suspicious ballot counting by untrained observers. What was seen by untrained observers was easily explained by election officials as counting protocols.

One person swearing that there were irregularities in the voting machines had no corroborating evidence, no others witnessing such irregularities and much evidence to the contrary.

Adding to the lack of solid evidence was a $1 million reward offered by the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania to anyone who could provide evidence of election fraud. With that kind of reward, you’d expect someone to come forward with solid evidence if there was any.

Many Republican state officials, conservative judges appointed by Trump and the attorney general of the United States — supporters of the president — have found no widespread election fraud that would change the results.

Joe Biden won. What evidence will ever convince Trump supporters that they are being misled and there was no widespread voter fraud?

SUZANNE ABRAMS

Santa Rosa

Making tough choices

EDITOR: Issues like distribution of the COVID vaccine and the response of our representatives, Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, make me ask myself what I would do in their situation. Members of Congress were put in an awkward position in deciding whether to take the vaccine before others. On one hand, most members wanted to show support for the vaccine and encourage their constituents to take it when available. On the other hand, they certainly didn’t want to be self-serving.

Trusting the science and the scientists behind the vaccine, I would have taken it. Like Thompson and Huffman, I would have wanted my constituents to feel safe and to follow suit to protect themselves.

We must remember that our congressional representatives fly to and from Washington frequently — and that they interface with others, including some members of Congress who refuse to wear masks or distance themselves — to do the job they were elected to do. They don’t complain while they work (their butts off), and they try to set a good example and make decisions to protect us.

We can be thankful for their leadership and the new leadership that is coming on Jan. 20.

LYNN WOOLSEY

Petaluma

Subverting democracy

EDITOR: Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert and the Republicans who supported his lawsuit to establish in Vice President Mark Pence the discretion to choose alternate electors to vote for president clearly violated their oaths to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Although they cited the 12th Amendment in support of the lawsuit, the 12th Amendment doesn’t even arguably establish such discretion.

Under the 12th Amendment, the vice president, as the president of the Senate, “shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted; the person having the greatest Number of votes for President, shall be the President ...”

Thus, the Constitution contemplates a proceeding where the vice president may “open” the already certified Electoral College votes and preside over them being “counted.”

There is no discretion contemplated. The arguments made in the lawsuit therefore clearly sought to subvert the Constitution, not uphold and defend it.

These aren’t patriots. These are fascists who seek to destroy our cherished democracy. While they won’t prevail this time, we as a nation must take precautions and enact measures now to see that they never do.

NATHANIEL RAFF

Ukiah

