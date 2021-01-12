Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Bill Trump for damage

EDITOR: I, like almost all Americans, was horrified by what happened at the Capitol this past Wednesday. All of it is because of Donald Trump's rhetoric and encouragement which set his followers on the rampage. I think the government should send Trump a bill for all the costs of Capitol policing and repairs. Since he caused the damage, he should be made to pay for the damages.

DAVID STARE

Santa Rosa

County should stay put

EDITOR: It’s amazing to me that the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is considering relocating to downtown Santa Rosa from their current campus at a proposed cost of $500 million to $800 million (“Board to study moving county offices,” Jan. 6).

Supervisor Chris Coursey’s statement, on his first day in office, was “it’s a no-brainer to me the this be built downtown.” The cost to revamp the current campus is approximately $300 million. My math skills are poor, but to me it’s a no-brainer to revamp the current campus.

Coursey and Supervisor David Rabbitt will be working on a committee to explore this project. The last time Coursey and Rabbitt worked together was on the SMART train, and we all know how that turned out.

Until our roads are maintained properly and we have fixed all of our crumbling infrastructure, the Board of Supervisor’s shouldn’t be spending our money on anything unnecessary.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

Censure Trump now

EDITOR: The politicians in Congress don’t do much. Their main job is to get reelected. That changed after the attack on Congress by minions of Donald Trump. For the first time our elected politicians were directly affected by their inaction. They were scared and angry, but they came together and certified the election. My hat goes off to them.

The aftermath is more talk with no action. The majority has condemned the violence, as they should. But we still have a crazy man in the White House who can do more damage. He has to go.

The Democrats immediately called for impeachment while most Republicans are silent. This didn’t work in the past, and it won’t before Jan. 20. Others in Congress are calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. This is passing the buck and is unlikely to happen.

What should happen this week is that the House and Senate should pass a censure resolution against the president and demand his resignation. This can be done quickly and will clearly show where all members of Congress stand. This would put real pressure on Trump to resign.

It is time for action: Censure Trump now.

DON STRATTON

Petaluma

Angry at Trump

EDITOR: In a recorded conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Donald Trump said, “The people of Georgia are angry, the people of this country are angry.” He’s right. I am angry.

I’m angry that this petty, corrupt, narcissistic man won’t accept that he lost the election and concede.

I'm angry that some in the Republican Party continue to enable him to tear down our democracy.

I'm angry that Trump’s political appointees haven’t acted expeditiously to aid in Joe Biden’s transition.

I’m angry that his supporters can’t see they’re being scammed. Scammed into believing the election wasn’t free, fair and secure. Scammed into contributing money to him that he can spend as he pleases.

In 2000, when the Supreme Court stopped the recount in Florida and handed George W. Bush the presidency, and in 2016 when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College, I was angry. But I got over it and, although I didn’t like the election outcome, I accepted it.

DIANNE MAHANES

Santa Rosa

Punish animal cruelty

EDITOR: As a volunteer who worked at an animal control facility for 12 years, I have seen firsthand how cruel and inhumane people can be to animals. Unfortunately, the laws or the courts aren’t tough enough on people who do awful things to innocent, voiceless creatures. Just think what they might be doing to children who also don’t have a voice.

This woman could have very easily have surrendered Thunder to a shelter instead of shooting him and leaving him (“Woman who shot dog gets no jail time,” Dec. 18). If we don’t hold these monsters accountable they will continue to neglect and abuse God’s creatures.

ALISIA MANGAS

Clearlake Oaks

State incompetence

EDITOR: Here we go again. The state Economic Development Department halted unemployment payments because of yet more fraud problems. Inmates in other states received payments, so EDD has suspended payments to many California workers.

Not only has Gov. Gavin Newsom closed businesses across California, now the people who have paid into unemployment for their entire working careers aren’t getting benefits they are entitled to.

There is a backlog of 777,000 claims as of this writing. Who is in charge of this state? I was under the impression it was the governor. Why aren’t the people of California outraged over how poorly our once great state is being run?

RALEIGH CHAIX

Willits

