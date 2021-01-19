Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Sharing the chair

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is considering changing the way its chairperson is determined. The current rotation gives each district and supervisor an opportunity to lead the group. This is important because the chair guides the agenda.

The change under consideration would allow the supervisors to play favorites and pick the chair themselves. One need only look at the Santa Rosa City Council to see how ugly this can get and how large voting blocs can be sidelined. Julie Combs, a popular council member, represented a constituency that rejected business as usual. She was knowledgeable and had the most probing questions on any issue. But without the support of the city’s power brokers, she was routinely denied her requests and amendments. Less experienced members were selected mayor or vice mayor. Ignoring her allowed the city’s problems to fester.

To those who have paid attention to the relationships within the board, it is obvious that power blocs will form. Constituencies will be disenfranchised. After losing her seat, Shirlee Zane said, “Now I can say what I really think,” letting us know that there are unelected powers behind the throne.

If all constituencies are to get their due, this change must be rejected.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Let this phrase go

EDITOR: Another thing I’d like to see go in 2021 is the expression, “This is not who we are.” Yes, it is. I heard a man call in to a radio program saying he doesn’t like Donald Trump but voted for him twice. This was followed by his disclaimer of the insurrection and attempted coup with, “This is not who we are.” Meanwhile, much of the GOP, in order to capitalize on the Trump base, supported the lie that the election was stolen, supported the challenge to the electoral count and then proclaimed, “This is not who we are.”

Those who enabled this man and his nonstop stream of rage and lies knew what he was when he was doing it. He has never tried to hide it. You cannot be dissociated from his actions. That despicable show on Jan. 6 is exactly who you are. Own it.

JOHN HOY

Petaluma

A private inauguration

EDITOR: Would it not be best for all to cancel Washington's inauguration theater? There is no requirement for a mass gathering. The swearing-in could be performed anywhere. (Lyndon Johnson was sworn in on an airplane.) There is no need to put people in danger or provide a platform for the seditious.

PETER BICE

Sebastopol

Empty pleas for unity

EDITOR: After the election I thought that it might be a healing gesture for the country if the incoming president could pardon his predecessor at the conclusion of his legal problems in the state of New York. The recent events in Washington have demonstrated to me my naiveté.

In response to Gayle Kozlowski’s plea for unity (“Time to come together,” Letters, Wednesday), I would suggest those who answered Donald Trump’s call had no such thing in mind as they ransacked our Capitol and hunted certain elected officials.

Yes, Jan. 6 was a sad day. For America. Yes, the veteran killed in the chaos is to be mourned, but surely she had sworn an oath to defend our country and its Constitution. Why was she leading a mob through the broken doors of the Capitol? I mourn the unfortunate choice that led to her death. The others killed and injured certainly deserve to be mourned.

If the rioters weren’t a mob or terrorists, would you characterize them as adults? Patriots? The pleas for unity from Donald Trump’s supporters in Congress smack of guilt, not contrition. The blood and shame cannot easily be washed away by these empty pleas.

VON RADKE

Santa Rosa

Trump got cheated

EDITOR: The second impeachment, three hours of no debate, no basis, is a testimony to how sick our country has become. Donald Trump, who everybody knows won by a landslide then was cheated out of it, is hated for two reasons: He isn’t a member of the Washington club, and he took on the globalists who want freedom to transport goods and jobs without interference of national or international regulations.

Trump gave his allegiance to the American middle class, the folks who get their hands dirty, the farmers, carpenters, etc. He would keep their jobs here. He said it in his 2016 inaugural speech, “This is not a transfer of power from one administration to another, it is a transfer of power from the government back to the people.”

ROD HUG

Santa Rosa

The vaccine rollout

EDITOR: I don’t understand the lack of urgency that seems to permeate the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ever since Pfizer and Moderna were able to get Food and Drug Administration approval for their vaccines. I have come to the conclusion that “infrastructure” doesn’t simply constitute facilities and hardware but also involves the human resources necessary to staff and maintain them. When I hear people talk about the U.S. economy becoming a service economy, I really wonder whether they understand all that “service” truly implies.

DOUG YULE

Sebastopol

