Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

An American hero

EDITOR: Henry Aaron was one of America’s most unsung heroes (“Home run king defied racism in long career,” Saturday). What he went through in the long offseason leading up to the day he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record was horrible. I can only imagine the fear that all the hate letters and threats he received must have caused for him and his family.

When he crossed the plate that day, he was greeted by his mother, who threw both arms around him in a smothering hug. When she was asked later why she did that, she answered (basically), Well, if they were going to shoot him, they were going to shoot me first.

I would like to see The Press Democrat run another feature edition titled, “In Praise of the Home run” like the one you ran many years ago. Only this time, I’d like to see Hank Aaron’s picture on the front page instead of Babe Ruth’s. May the soul of this shining example of talent and dignity rest in peace.

KEVIN CONWAY

Santa Rosa

A shared responsibility

EDITOR: Thank you to Gaye LeBaron and all who are concerned about the Sonoma County Archives (“Reams of history and a lingering fire threat,” Jan. 17).

These archival materials contain a fascinating look at local history, in some cases dating back to the formation of Sonoma County. These materials are priceless resources that must be preserved, cataloged and accessible.

Easier said than done. “The archives” have multiple owners. The library owns some of the material, but the bulk of 19th and 20th century public records belong to the county. The library acts as the custodian of the records. Since the building is inaccessible to the public, access is limited. Plus, the storage facility at Los Guilicos is in the path of wildfire and has suffered two close calls in recent years.

The Sonoma County Library is committed to a long-term solution to make these materials safe and accessible, so we can all take advantage of these extraordinary resources

The next step is to undertake an inventory. It was delayed in 2020 by the pandemic, but we plan to move forward. The library is eager to work with the county to craft a long-term solution that preserves these wonderful resources and increases public awareness of and access.

ANN HAMMOND

Director, Sonoma County Library

Justice for the mob

EDITOR: All the ignoramuses except the press who entered the Capitol illegally to “take back our house” because they believed the lies spread by Donald Trump-led Republicans should be jailed and sent before a judge to pay the consequences of their actions.

Anyone who threatened violence to our elected representatives or committed acts of violence within the Capitol or destroyed government property should not only be jailed but be sent to prison.

Rehabilitation programs in prison will give them the opportunity to learn fact from fiction. They can take classes in government and learn how a democracy functions. They can be part of restorative justice groups and feel the consequences of their actions and learn to make amends. Then they might be able to go out into the world and be good citizens. To do otherwise is to serve them all an injustice.

I’m hoping our new attorney general, Merrick Garland, will carry out the justice needed for the insurrectionists.

LARRY HAENEL

Santa Rosa

Staying to the right

EDITOR: Sonoma County continues to widen our freeways, but if people don’t obey the law it has no benefit. The left lane is meant to stay empty to allow vehicles to safely pass one another on freeways. Many drivers ignore this, which has increased fatalities. Statistics show that people casually driving in the left lane causes other cars to dangerously weave around them to pass.

Therefore, if Sonoma County puts in 10 lanes, it won’t make a difference when people continue to stake out permanent positions in the left lane and ruin the flow.

Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia all ticket up to $1,000 for this infraction and post signs stating “Keep Right Pass Left — It’s The Law.”

Staying to the right isn’t a matter of courtesy; it’s a matter of safety. It is also a matter of doing one’s part to help traffic flow smoothly.

SHANNON HARTNETT

Penngrove

Trump and Bannon

EDITOR: I’m impressed by how much ex-President Donald Trump cares about his supporters. Steve Bannon helped to promote We Build The Wall, a supposedly volunteer effort where donors were assured that 100% of donations would be used to build and maintain Trump’s border wall. Instead much of the $25 million-plus collected lined the pockets of the organizers, according to federal prosecutors, who said Bannon got a substantial cut. Trump was furious about the alleged defrauding of his supporters, correct?

Not so much. As one of his last acts as president, Trump pardoned Bannon. My guess is he recognized Bannon’s talent for grifting, and they will soon embark on a joint venture. After all, now that “Stop the Steal” is kaput, many of those 74 million voters are just waiting to be told where to send their money.

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

