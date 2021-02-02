Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Returning to school

EDITOR: I want to curb any notion that frustrated parents advocating for reopening are “teacher bashing” (“Teachers say district not ready to reopen,” Thursday). As a family physician working on the front lines and a mother of two elementary school students, I have been leading a group of Santa Rosa City Schools parents asking the district to reopen our schools as soon as the state deems it safe to do so.

We are focused on supporting a safe return to in-person learning for teachers and students, and we feel strongly that the district is committed to a safe return to classrooms. We hope that the Santa Rosa Teachers Association is as committed to this return as they say they are, and we are excited to be ready by March 1.

DR. VERONICA JORDAN

Santa Rosa

Duped on Prop 19

EDITOR: I am a Sonoma County Realtor. A representative from the California Association of Realtors came to a Petaluma chapter meeting last year asking for help getting Proposition 19 on the ballot, saying it would allow wildfire victims, the elderly and disabled people to keep their property tax rate while moving anywhere in the state when selling, never mentioning family transfers would be affected. I took the petitions, had 27 people sign and mailed them to Sacramento.

Proposition 19 made it on the ballot, and to my surprise, not only did it cover the property tax transfer, it removed familial property tax transfers. The family home can only transfer with the current tax rate if their child moves into the home. Otherwise, the family home and income property is readjusted to the current tax value and rate.

I saved print ads and nowhere in any of those does it mention familial transfers of property being eliminated. The video ad I saved shows the privileged with champagne and their mansion and says stop taking money away from our schools by the trust fund elite. It is on record that the California Association of Realtors spent more than $27 million supporting Proposition 19, and even as a Realtor, I was duped by them.

JUDI ALLEWELT

Petaluma

A homeless solution

EDITOR: Perhaps my suggestion to Santa Rosa city leaders will be considered as a solution for the pop-up housing situation in the Industrial Drive neighborhood (“City faces ‘frustrating’ homeless quandary,” Jan. 22). The former Kmart store parking lot nearby is a large fenced area. Allow those folks in cars, campers and tents to relocate. Keep the fencing and add portable toilets, hand-washing stations and household waste containers. A possibility to alleviate an inhumane, unnecessary and unhealthy situation.

THERESA M. SCHULZ

Santa Rosa

Consolidation, not taxes

EDITOR: The West County Union High School District has experienced declining enrollment for more than 10 years. This has resulted in reduced state funding, which in turn has resulted in programs being chipped away year after year.

We are now at the point where there aren’t enough students to support three high school campuses. There aren’t enough students at any one location to provide the students with the best choice of programs. No amount of money will provide enough students at each of the three campuses to fill band classes, AP classes or field sports teams.

Unification studies and a grand jury report have indicated better program choices at a lower cost is possible by combining campuses. Cheaper and better. Win, win.

Push the school board to consolidate now instead of studying the issue again (and again). It isn’t a choice anyone likes, it’s uncomfortable, it’s unpopular, it’s one that has been kicked down the road for years, but it’s the best and most common sense option.

Check your property tax bill; there are six assessments to support the West County high school district already. Vote no on Measures A and B.

BILL KRAWETZ

Sebastopol

Hope has arrived

EDITOR: On Jan. 20, like most Americans, I felt a large weight coming off my shoulders. The inauguration of the new president and vice president went smoother than anyone could ever imagine. But with 25,000 troops guarding the ceremony it should have been safe and secure, since this represents more troops than we have deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq combined.

I was particularly exhilarated by the 22-year-old African American poet who asked, “Where can we find light in this never ending shade?” It has certainly felt that way with the worsening death toll from the pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and the recent insurrection at the same Capitol building where this glorious ceremony took place.

I thought back to my feelings as an insecure child who lived in the grip of poverty at how happy, safe and wonderful I felt when the wicked witch of the west in the “Wizard of Oz” was melted away by a splash of water. Similarly, on Jan. 20, a brief ceremony with a few snow flurries cascading down upon our beautiful American Capitol made all the difference to me and hopefully to millions of Americans.

MICHAEL A. FIUMARA

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.