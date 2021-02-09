Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Golf course economics

EDITOR: Bennett Valley Golf Course is part of the city of Santa Rosa park system. The unusual nature of the course is that it generates revenue rather than consuming tax dollars. The golf course had always been profitable until the City Council decided to spend $11 million to build a ridiculous restaurant and conference center that, as far as profitability is concerned, was doomed from the start.

The golf course was burdened to raise $400,000 per year to service the bonds that were issued to build the buildings. Remove the debt and the course is still profitable.

Now the city wants to repurpose the golf course property to solve its own financial folly at the expense of thousands of golfers who use the course every month (“Pressure over property,” Wednesday). The article cited that rounds played have declined. This is primarily due to the fact that green fees were doubled to pay for the bond debt.

The popularity of golf in the country is exploding. The proposed take away of a great activity from thousands of citizens of Santa Rosa and the surrounding area is close to criminal. No, it is criminal.

ELLIOT FUNK

Santa Rosa

GOP and impeachment

EDITOR: There are 13 Democrats and 15 Republicans in the Senate who were in the House or Senate when President Bill Clinton was impeached for lying under oath and obstruction of justice, stemming from a lawsuit about him having sexual relations with a White House intern.

You should go back and read what each Republican said about why impeachment was necessary and compare that to what they are saying now about impeaching Donald Trump for his attempts to have a valid election overturned, to incite crowds of supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight for what is right” and continue to feed lies about the election.

It is an embarrassment and a shame that congressmen hold more loyalty to their political party than they do to the constituents for whom they swore an oath to uphold the Constitution from all adversaries foreign or domestic.

What is a worse crime: lying about sex or trying to overturn an election and inciting a riot at our Capitol? Do they have no shame?

ROBERT JEFFERS

Santa Rosa

Unfair impositions

EDITOR: Why don’t you leave Spring Hill Church and the deputy alone (“Deputy’s account under scrutiny,” Wednesday)? When I grew up in the 1960s, we had free speech and tolerance. It was good. Pretty clear what is going on now. If you can be made to wear a diaper on your face, stop your car to get on the freeway, make nuns buy insurance policies with birth control and single out churches, it is mostly about making sure you know where your rights come from.

TED STEPHENS

Yorkville

The economic divide

EDITOR: In his Jan. 31 column, Dan Walters asksed “How do we close the economic divide?” The U.S. minimum wage is $7.25. Corporate CEOs can earn hundreds of times that. One-percenters own 80% of all wealth. The economic system in place allows this.

Why is it that economists never consider morality in their calculations? Would this divide pass the morality test? Is it ethically right that CEOs can earn millions while the poor starve? Is our economy meant to serve people or profits?

Walters offered age-old bromides: expand support services and grow the economy. We taxpayers subsidize corporations by providing those support services for the poor. Why should citizens be taxed to pay for support services when it is corporations that create poverty by not paying a living wage? Repeat: Corporations create poverty by not paying a living wage. Why not pay every adult worker a living wage? Then the poor would not need support services.

How do we close the economic divide? Let’s pay American workers a living wage, tax the outrageously wealthy their fair share and thereby strike a blow against inequality.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Republicans’ quandary

EDITOR: How likely is it that 17 Republican senators will be willing to vote to convict Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection? Twenty Republicans senators will be coming up for reelection in 2022. They will need to win a primary to move on to seek another six years in the Senate. This creates a dilemma for them.

On the one hand, they certainly must know from the video evidence that Trump is guilty and should be convicted. On the other hand, they also know that they face a primary that will draw a huge turnout of ravenous Trump supporters who will go after them with a vengeance if they vote for conviction. Sen. Mitt Romney has asked, if what Trump did is not grounds for impeachment, then what is?

When the votes are counted, those who voted not to convict will go down in history as having endorsed the seditious act perpetrated by Trump, and their action will be remembered as a violation of their pledge to uphold the Constitution.

WAYNE SEDEN

Santa Rosa

