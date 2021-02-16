Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Imagine another mask

EDITOR: I just read the article about Kimi Stout and wearing a Black Lives Matter mask on the job (“Sonoma’s The Girl & the Fig faces backlash over mask policy,” Friday). Do you think she would receive the same support and sympathy if she were to be wearing a Make America Great Again mask? I seriously doubt it. I can’t wait to see how much business The Girl & the Fig does when they reopen. Standing room only is my guess.

MARK IVES

Santa Rosa

American-made masks

EDITOR: You published an article about American manufacturers being unable to sell their masks (“Focus on the face,” Thursday). These were high-quality masks, but they could not break into the marketplace. I suggest that the federal government buy all the high-quality American-made masks and distribute them to hospitals, clinics, care homes — all free to recipients. Ensuring American jobs and lives.

CARL COMBS

Rio Nido

An unfair burden

EDITOR: Regarding Measure B, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins continues to misrepresent the facts. She claims that 80% of the emergency services provided by the Bodega Bay Fire District are for tourists.

The fact is the fire district considers anyone not in its ZIP code to be a tourist. When specifically asked, they cannot provide a breakdown of calls specifying the ZIP code of persons requiring assistance. Thus, there is no way to know whether they are helping tourists or locals. One would think that this information would be important when requesting additional funding.

When the initial COVID-19 lockdown occurred, lodging properties throughout Sonoma County were closed to tourists. Yet the coast was teeming with day visitors from all over the area — none with an overnight reservation.

Measure B is a misguided means of providing funding for emergency services. It places an unfair burden on west county lodging properties and their guests without sharing this cost with all residents who use the coast. I support a countywide effort to fund emergency services along our coastline. It should not be left to Bodega Bay to shoulder the entire cost of safety. Vote no on Measure B — a poorly thought through measure.

KEN McLEAN

Guerneville

Absurdities and atrocities

EDITOR: “Those who can make you believe in absurdities can make you commit atrocities,” Voltaire wrote. We witnessed the truth of these words. Donald Trump lied about the election results. He incited deadly violence, enacted on Jan. 6 by people duped by his lies. We know Trump is guilty as charged in his second impeachment. Too many Republican senators failed in their duty to us and to our democracy. They cared more about their future popularity than their moral and constitutional duty. This is one of the darkest moments in our history. May we all pray that truth and justice will prevail.

THERESA R. MELIA

Graton

The library responds

EDITOR: I must politely object to the unkind comments made about Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond in John Sheehy’s letter about the county’s archives (“County’s crown jewels,” Feb. 6). She is managing a large public agency in an unprecedented time, and naming her as the scapegoat for years of inattention to the archives is unfair.

There is no simple solution to preserving these records and historical documents. The ownership and management of the materials stored at Los Guilicos is a shared responsibility; we hope that Sonoma County and other stakeholders will join us to address this matter in the near future.

At Hammond’s direction, the library is taking immediate action to verify many of our records and to assess the condition of the materials. The Sonoma County Library Commission is engaged and has directed staff to provide updates at our monthly meetings, or more frequently if there are significant developments.

The library takes Sheehy’s concerns seriously and shares his conviction that this matter must be resolved as quickly as possible. Let’s work together and stop pointing fingers.

DEBORAH DOYLE

Chair, Sonoma County Library Commission

The right choice for kids

EDITOR: There is something eerily and unprogressively missing from your Feb. 5 editorial: the needs of the children and families in west county (“Wrong tax, wrong time”).

We have residents in this county who pay up to $40,000 a year to send their kids to private schools, many of which have fewer kids and less impressive academic statistics than El Molino and Analy high schools. In the meantime, many of the students who attend El Molino are among the most disadvantaged students in our district.

In recent years, our kids have been evacuated for fires, floods and now COVID-19. And now, with completely inadequate information on the impact of consolidation on our kids and our communities (including local businesses, home values, traffic and, of course, access to education), some want to shuffle kids around like chess pieces instead of supporting them until we figure out the best solution. Unification studies are happening right now.

My goodness, this progressive area needs a values check. How we treat our children is always a choice. Make the right choice: vote yes on Measures A and B.

ELEANOR GORMAN

Forestville

