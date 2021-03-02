Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

The decline in testing

EDITOR: Why does a person choose to be tested for COVID-19? The most obvious reason would be developing symptoms of cold or flu and wanting to rule out the coronavirus as the cause. Other reasons may include workplace requirements, medical needs like surgery, travel plans or suspected exposure.

Why would people refrain from being tested? Maybe because they feel fine, don’t need a test for work, medical or travel and have no reason to think they have been exposed.

Why are we so worried about people not getting tested? Headlines like the one on Feb. 19 (“Decline in virus tests imperils reopening”) make it sound like we’re getting complacent, but maybe we’re getting healthier. If a large number of asymptomatic people get tested just to increase test volumes, a possible outcome could be a lower percent of positive results. Should we all run out for a test? Maybe so.

However, if the health department recommends that we all get tested, they should make that crystal clear. Currently, the guidelines for getting tested aren’t easily found on their website (nor published in your paper). The last directive I recall was to save the tests for those who really need them, like health care workers.

PATRECIA GRAHAM

Petaluma

A library in Roseland

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council took a big step toward addressing decades of disparity in the community by agreeing to set aside $10 million for a permanent library in Roseland.

A free public library — with books, technology, services, programming, meeting rooms and bilingual staff — will be an extraordinary asset to residents west of Highway 101. The libraries in Sonoma County support early literacy, school readiness, workforce development, family togetherness and community cohesion, and our new Roseland branch will be the first public library built in the county in the 21st century.

Next, the city, the library and the community will get to work locating the right site, designing a library and building a dream for Roseland residents. There’s a lot to accomplish, and we’re grateful for the city’s incredible partnership and our shared vision to move forward.

ANN HAMMOND

Director, Sonoma County Library

A golf course compromise

EDITOR: I continue to read that the Bennett Valley Golf Course is an all or nothing proposition as far as either developing it or leaving it as is. I used to live in Iowa. A frequent trivia question people give Iowa residents is, who has the most nine-hole golf courses in America? The answer is Iowa. Why doesn’t Santa Rosa compromise and develop half of the land for low-income housing and leave half of it as a golf course? My former hometown of Fairfield, Iowa had two nine-hole courses, and both were successful.

DON SNOW

Santa Rosa

Having it both ways

EDITOR: In a dazzling display of duplicity and disingenuousness, after arranging to delay receipt of the article of impeachment and after and having voted not guilty, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly stated his belief that Donald Trump is in fact guilty as charged but said he lacked jurisdiction over the matter because Trump was no longer in office.

So he thought he lacked the right, power or authority to decide the controversy at hand, but proceeded to vote to acquit the former president while believing he was guilty. Any senator who actually believed, despite the majority determination, that jurisdiction was lacking and then voted has done something that could never have happened in a court of law or in any forum in which basic rules of fairness apply.

Senators who proceeded to vote while convinced they lacked the power to do so have apparently succeeded, so far, in having it both ways in their efforts to duck their respective duties. The Constitution neither provides for nor contemplates a determination of guilt or innocence based on belief in a lack of jurisdiction. Let us hope there will be an appropriate action that prevents such an outcome in the future.

JO AN BLACKSTONE

Little River

Scapegoating teachers

EDITOR: It is disheartening, yet unsurprising that your Feb. 18 article blames teachers by claiming the Santa Rosa district is hamstrung with union negotiations (“March 1 return to classrooms off”). This argument is synonymous with blaming the engine workers for sinking the Titanic.

Did teachers request vaccinations? Yes. Has Santa Rosa City Schools replied to the request with any counter or another offer? No. Has the Santa Rosa Teachers Association made several attempts to negotiate other items necessary for return? Yes. Has the district been prepared and collaborative to solve state and county safety requirements? No.

In reality, the district management has been unable to figure out the logistics of school reopening. This publication continues to place blame on labor. This publication continues to feed the public frenzy that teachers are the problem. This publication continues to scapegoat teachers instead of holding management accountable. This publication continually reinforces the fallacy that public schools can solve far too many of society’s problems.

The data is apparent. The teacher shortage is coming. In a future where teaching positions go unfilled and students are left without qualified instructors, will this publication be ready to accept some of the blame? Indeed, your rhetoric isn’t encouraging young people to enter the profession.

JOHNATHON MUCHOW

Santa Rosa

