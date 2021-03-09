Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Bad medicine

EDITOR: In spite of the city’s commitment to approving marijuana dispensaries only in industrial and commercial areas, away from residential areas, the Santa Rosa Planning Commission came perilously close to approving one in the middle of a quiet, densely populated, residential area in Bennett Valley.

The operator failed to legally notice the hearing. Thanks to alert citizens, the hearing was continued and enormous defects in the staff report were discovered.

In January 2020, the city conducted a neighborhood meeting with an overflow crowd objecting to the proposal. Objections poured in, including a lengthy petition and emails detailing concerns about increased crime, traffic, safety and the operator, Karen Kissler, a Marin County attorney who already owns one dispensary in Santa Rosa.

The proposal would make the new dispensary the hub of Kissler’s countywide cannabis enterprise. Nevertheless, the staff report recommended approval, entirely omitting any objections of the neighborhood.

Furthermore, it ignored the likelihood of increased crime, rubber-stamped the applicant’s representation of traffic burdens and overlooked notice defects. These omissions represent a dereliction of the planning department’s duty to protect citizens. We deserve better. The proposed dispensary constitutes a threat to our neighborhood

LIBBY HUTTON

Santa Rosa

Costly recall

EDITOR: I read in your paper that local developer William Gallaher has spent $295,000 gathering signatures to recall our elected district attorney (“Legal fight over DA recall spending,” Sunday). Apparently, he is upset that his business, Oakmont Senior Living, was prosecuted for abandoning vulnerable seniors in the Tubbs fire.

Jill Ravitch has already announced that she will retire at the end of her term. A special recall election will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars we can ill afford.

It is sad when wealthy people put personal vendettas ahead of community welfare. Think how much good the Redwood Empire Food Bank or the Sonoma County Library could do with that kind of money.

JULIA FREIS

Santa Rosa

Biden’s Syria attack

EDITOR: The new Biden government must be totally opposed in its attacks upon Syria, Iran and the Middle East region (“US targets Iran fighters in Syria,” Feb. 26). We must insist that the U.S. end its new war on the people of the world and the planet’s environment. The impending catastrophe of massive environmental destruction is directly connected with the increasing danger of nuclear war that is being provoked by this new U.S. attack upon Syria and hence the entire Middle East. We in the U.S. must make every possible effort to end Joe Biden’s reckless and deadly war on Syria. World peace is the only hope for humankind’s survival and happiness and well-being.

RAMA KUMAR

Fairfax

Defining patriotism

EDITOR: I fear the term American patriot is being corrupted by those who do not understand its true meaning. An American patriot believes wholeheartedly that freedom and responsibility go hand in hand. A real American patriot knows that a threat to any American’s freedoms is a threat to all. An American patriot is not identified by skin color, religious belief or background. In fact, that is what is so revolutionary about being an American patriot. Your potential is what matters, not where you came from or what you look like.

The centerpiece of a real American patriot is tolerance, humility and a deep faith that, in the end, freedom and one’s true destiny are inexorably linked. At the same time we abide by our individual quest, we equally embrace our responsibility to aid one another in achieving it. My success is linked to yours.

Most critically, an American patriot abhors blind allegiance in any form. We think for ourselves. Our governmental institutions, founded on the above principles, are sacred and inviolate — never to be violently trampled on. Our flag represents freedom and justice for all — nothing more, nothing less.

To be patriotic is to “hold these truths to be self-evident.”

MARC DEPREY

Sebastopol

Background checks

EDITOR: Random thoughts on gun purchase background checks:

Killing from a safe distance is the purpose of guns and why they were invented; they’re otherwise pretty useless.

Gun buyers anticipate, if not intend, an occasion or need to kill something or somebody — a deer, a bird, the neighbor’s cat, the neighbor; an intruder; a living creature of some sort.

By design, background checks are intended to stop firearms from getting into the hands of bad killers, not good killers. All gun owners are good killers, until they aren’t.

Gunmakers and gun shop owners make their living selling guns. Asking them to help keep bad killers from buying guns is to ask restaurants to ban the overweight.

Whether swords, muskets or AR-15s, the founders wanted every citizen to have the tools for easy killing, individually or with a well-regulated militia. Despite daily drive-by shootings, domestic disturbances, suicides, schoolyard massacres or storming of the Capitol, people of all political stripes can agree on one thing: The Second Amendment has helped make America what it is today.

BOB EDWARDS

Sonoma

