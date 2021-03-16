Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Designed to fail

EDITOR: I read that the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District may start layoffs and other money-saving measures because of the defeat of Measure B (“Fire district facing cuts,” March 9). I voted against it because it was trying to save a tiny high school that should have been consolidated with the larger Analy High years ago. I see that there are a number of lost causes in the west county, including the Palm Drive Hospital fiasco. Sentimentality should not trump practicality.

Measure B was flawed. It made perfect sense to use transient occupancy taxes to help fund a fire department in a tourist area but no sense to fund the school. The proposed tax for the fire department should have been a separate measure. Whoever designed the measure designed it to fail. Tourists do not impact education, but they do impact fire and other emergency services. Next time have people who are more logical design measures.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

An ongoing threat

EDITOR: I’ve begun to notice statements by many who underestimate the dangers of the Trump movement. There is denial that somehow Donald Trump and his supporters will eventually slide back into the woodwork. This may be because our society has never before experienced a threat like Trump and is somehow paralyzed by it. That Trump’s financial shenanigans will land him in prison seems unlikely because of the tradition that the United States has never before imprisoned a former president.

Trump incited a deadly riot at the Capitol and is responsible for thousands of unnecessary deaths due to his response to the coronavirus. Amazingly, he’s gotten away with this, and although temporarily grounded by the 2020 election his presence still looms large.

What can we do about it? We can at least stop using wishful thinking and try to make a plan of action. At the very least, let us strongly urge President Joe Biden and the Democrats to remain vigilant about Trump’s fascist movement. Now is not the time to be cheerful in a dire situation, hoping for a good outcome. Let us not succumb to whistling past the graveyard.

STEVE RUBIN

Sebastopol

Sheriffs’ independence

EDITOR: Your March 7 editorial asks whether sheriffs should be appointed, rather than elected. Bad idea. An elected sheriff represents and protects all the citizens of the county. An elected sheriff is independent of the county supervisors and can act as a counterbalance or check on other county officials.

The sheriff is not immune to criticism by the citizens or the press. The sheriff serves at the pleasure of the electorate, not the pleasure of other county officials. If the sheriff acts against the wishes of the electorate, he or she can be defeated in the next election. We shouldn’t invest all power in the hands of the county supervisors. Let’s keep this office independent.

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

Letting people down

EDITOR: J.L. Robley’s letter does a disservice to all Americans by portraying our elected officials as doing more than any other country to help citizens (“A time for gratitude,” March 4). Almost all other industrial countries provide monthly financial aid to their citizens, covering from 100% of lost wages down to 70% of lost wages. The U.S. has barely provided any financial aid to the people this past year. On top of that, these countries all have universal health care, while here in the United States our elected officials refuse to even bring this topic up for a vote.

We must begin to acknowledge that both political parties have let the American people down. The party in power won’t increase the minimum wage for those deemed “essential workers,” people risking their lives to continue to make our lives bearable. And now even Democrats feel any further relief should be means tested, so that struggling families don’t have a few hundred dollars extra as a buffer while they wait on vaccines. Where was this means testing when the government transferred $4 trillion of the people’s wealth to the largest corporations on the planet?

JOHN GARN

Sebastopol

Republicans and relief bill

EDITOR: Depending on the poll one references, somewhere between 62% and 70% of Americans approve of the economic relief bill. This cohort includes roughly 40% of Republicans or right-leaning independents, even though not one Republican in Congress voted for this bill. Let me get this straight: Republicans overwhelmingly fear or disdain socialism, but many of them apparently have favorable attitudes about receiving free money. How can we even begin to make sense of that kind of cognitive dissonance?

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Weapons at the riot

EDITOR: Jim Haberkorn speaks of “a cabal” of progressives and media exaggerating the Capital riot of Jan. 6 as “armed domestic terrorism” (“A different standard,” Letters, March 5). He wants more objective reporting, but he should follow his own advice, because he omits from his list many of the weapons used in, and outside the Capitol: guns, a baseball bat, a fire extinguisher, a wooden club, a spear, crutches, a flagpole, bear spray, mace, chemical irritants, stolen police shields, a wooden beam, a hockey stick, stun guns, plastic police cuffs and knives. Police were sent to the hospital with concussions and broken bones. Not to mention all the guns and ammo found in nearby vehicles. Just watch video of the riot.

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.