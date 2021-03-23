Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Bullying in RP politics

EDITOR: The behavior of some citizens in Rohnert Park in response to the City Council majority’s intention to ban the sale of “safe and sane” fireworks is not only upsetting but embarrassing. Citizens on both sides of the issue have been exchanging disrespectful, hateful and divisive rhetoric and threats, especially on social media.

Many of the most egregious attacks directed at Mayor Gerard Giudice, Vice Mayor Jackie Elward and Councilman Willy Linares are coming from members of organizations that these council members have pledged to help by finding ways to replace lost revenue from a ban on the sale of fireworks. None of our council members deserves this kind of treatment, regardless of the issue. This is unacceptable and has no place in our community.

With the City Council promising to address the money issue, are smoke bombs, screaming spinners and sparklers really worth dividing a community like this? Maybe something more is behind this vitriolic rhetoric. Is Rohnert Park regressing to bullying politics? We sincerely hope not. Rohnert Park can be better than this.

JAMIE and BONNIE BLACK

Rohnert Park

Facts and opinions

EDITOR: Your front-page story about migrants who were told by human smugglers that they would be welcomed into this country under Joe Biden, only to be returned to Mexico while trying to enter this country illegally, is an example of the tragic human consequences when people are lied to and believe the lies to be facts (“Wave of misery at the border,” March 15).

In the same edition of the paper, there was a letter from someone accusing Biden of “opening … our southern border to illegal immigration” (“ ‘Neanderthal’ Biden”).The migrants being sent back to Mexico at the border would clearly be surprised to hear this, and yet the writer believes it to be a fact.

The insurrectionists who defiled the Capitol believed that the election had been stolen from Donald Trump, another verifiable lie and yet they believed it to be a fact. As Daniel Moynihan famously said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Time to ban fireworks

EDITOR: As residents of Rohnert Park for 31 years and Sonoma County for 45 years, we support the new City Council in Rohnert Park for their vote to eliminate the sales of fireworks in our city. This has been a concern for many years, which past City Council members, with the exception of Jake Mackenzie, seemed reluctant to address.

Being one of the only cities in Sonoma County that still allows fireworks has put a burden on our Public Safety officers. With another drought anticipated, this is not the time to have legal or illegal fireworks in any part of the county.

ROSEMARY and GEORGE MOJICA

Rohnert Park

Stop voter suppression

EDITOR: The recent voter-suppression moves by Republican-led legislatures are hard to stomach and rotten to the core. Sure, they’re obvious efforts by Republicans to gain or retain power. But they can’t come up with an honest justification to restrict voting rights.

Their bogus justification is to claim that Americans have doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election results, and by restricting the vote, they will alleviate those doubts for future elections. Anyone who has those doubts was conned by Donald Trump claiming the election was rigged, something he has trumpeted for every recent election, including 2016 when he won.

The man is a pathological liar, a narcissist with such a fragile ego that he cannot accept being a loser. His only explanation for losing is voter fraud. Without Trump’s constant harping about voter fraud (even well before the election started), no one else would consider the election fraudulent. Those who cannot see this dynamic, including the sycophantic Republican politicians, parrot his lies. And it becomes the Big Lie.

I rue that such a damaged man can have such a negative impact on our democracy.

ERIC NEEL

Cloverdale

Value of ethnic studies

EDITOR: Bret Stephens must be a member of the politics Olympics team, because he made some pretty broad jumps in his March 11 column (“California’s latest lesson in ethnic studies follies”). No, Jews and Armenians have not been left out of the California state curriculum. There is a unit on the Holocaust and the Armenian genocide in tenth grade history-social sciences.

And no, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions is not about “eliminating the Jewish state.” It is about human rights for Palestinians. If granting human rights to Palestinians would eliminate the Jewish state, perhaps the concept of Jewish state needs to be revisited.

And, as for Jews having “conditional whiteness,” I’ve been Jewish for 75 years and I’ve never heard of such a silly term. Is that like being on probation until you are granted your full whiteness? Jews from Europe are white. Jews from Ethiopia are Black and Jews from the Middle East, North Africa and India are also people of color.

And then there is that nonsense where Stephens claims ethnic studies “magnifies differences.” In truth it is bigotry that magnifies differences. The goal of ethnic studies is to educate students about people who are different from themselves because education is the best defense against bigotry.

LOIS PEARLMAN

Guerneville

Wally the lamb

EDITOR: Before anyone orders lamb for their meal, I hope they pause to picture the Wally the lamb photos from your article and recall the descriptions of him as devoted and sweet — and then instead order a meal that didn’t result from killing a living creature (“Little lamb gain fans,” March 20).

MARTI SWAB

Santa Rosa

