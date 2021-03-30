Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

For mail elections

EDITOR: This past year has shown how beneficial voting by mail would be. We need to do it right and do it smart so everyone understands. There should be a website dedicated to voting in Sonoma County, with information about elections, polling sites, registration and the importance of voting. For disabled people who may need help to vote, provide that and make requesting help easy.

Like Napa County, we can keep a poll site or two open in each city for people who want to go in person, which is understandable and important.

Early voting is something I think is important for presidential elections and primaries, but probably not needed for smaller elections as turnout isn’t as great.

Let’s commit to making voting and representation an important part of this county. I think that a switch to primarily voting by mail is a cost-friendly and democratically beneficial step Sonoma County should take.

MARINA JUREMA

Rohnert Park

Immigration and racism

EDITOR: Unless your family arrived with the Indigenous people thousands of years ago, you or your family are recent immigrants to America. You or your relatives may have experienced racism.

Although my family came to America around 1900, they were Jews and I experienced racism growing up. I also remember making jokes about Italians, Poles, Irish, Blacks, Asians, etc. This was overt racism. However, systemic racism is more difficult to see. Anti-immigrant sentiment is a form of racism.

We have seen a significant rise in hate crimes primary due to the rhetoric of the former president and sycophant Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who believe fanning anti-immigrant white supremacy sentiment will get the Republicans more votes than helping those fleeing persecution and poverty, much of which has been caused by U.S. foreign policy and corporate greed.

We are a nation of immigrants. Racial diversity is one of our greatest strengths. All of our religions teach tolerance, charity and love. However, there appears to be a disconnect between those values and individuals who claim the moral high ground but spread hate and intolerance through their faux concerns over immigrants at the southern border.

If you are really concerned, help don’t hate.

JACK SILVER

Sebastopol

Racism and recall

EDITOR: Perhaps Jim Barrett is correct that the recall is not racist (“Newsom’s racism claim,” Letters, March 25). However, the Confederate flag is still flying, often next to the American flag, often tattered from adorning that pickup truck. Ask some people of color or wearing hijabs or turbans if they encounter racists in Sonoma County. Maybe the Proud Boys don’t parade, but they yell epithets and make cruel remarks if they have a clean, cowardly exit route.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Driving up premiums

EDITOR: The Biden administration gave generous tax subsidies for two years to help middle- and upper-middle-class people who get health insurance from the exchanges — the worst part of Obamacare. Having been on it for three years after it was implemented, I saw that the business model was a sellout to insurance companies.

Raise your premiums and the federal government will pay for much of the higher costs, but just for a limited group based on lower incomes. I never knew why my first-year premium went from $320 a month with a $6,000 deductible pre-Obamacare to $620 a month for the same PPO.

The Biden administration is just encouraging health insurance companies to raise premiums because the federal government will cap the amount at 8.5% of a person’s income for two years and pay the increase in premiums.

The solution is to drive down premiums alongside higher tax subsidies for the middle and upper-middle classes. Otherwise, too many people can’t afford health insurance if they don’t get it where they work. Or it just takes a huge bite out of a family’s income to be insured and to avoid the tax penalty in California, which requires health insurance.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Coal and climate

EDITOR: Michael George is right that China’s five-year plan calls for hundreds of new coal-fired plants, but he gets the rest wrong (“Neanderthal president,” March 17). First, this is not a final decision. Second, there is significant overcapacity with more than half of the coal power firms running at a loss and typical plants running at less than 50% their capacity. Third, more coal power is also at odds with China’s climate goals. About 58% of their power comes from coal, not 65%. Rejoining the Paris climate accord is the only way to help save our planet’s environment. Subsidizing expensive, dirty coal would make the American taxpayer chumps. Supporting clean renewable energy is our future.

E. JOHN EVANS

Santa Rosa

Crisis measures

EDITOR: Arguments by analogy are usually risky, but the one used by D.A. Pool is especially so (“Punishing landlords,” Letters, March 21). Landlords (of which I am one) are in the business (normally profitable) of providing essential housing, not a sugary snack. When conditions threaten to harm those who need the service, regulations need to step in to ensure community stability (guard against increase homelessness). COVID-19 is such a condition. When things return to normal (when doughnuts continue to be available), we can return to our normal business.

TED CROWELL

Healdsburg

