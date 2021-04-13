Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Changing the message

EDITOR: It seems like just four years ago that some right-leaning politicians and media were reminding Americans that elections have consequences. Not supporting the duly elected president was borderline treasonous. Wanting the president to fail meant you wanted America to fail. Now, those same voices are promising to fight the current administration at every turn. They’ve pledged to make the current duly elected president a failure rather than a success, while mocking him for not being bipartisan enough. Perhaps our “greatest deliberative body” could actually deliberate and find compromise? Wouldn’t that be refreshing?

Not long ago conservatives championed the idea that, when it comes to campaign contributions, corporations are people, my friend. Now, Mitch McConnell says corporations should stay out of politics. Republicans who’ve accepted corporate donations want to cancel the corporations they say want to cancel new voter laws that are based on doubts Republicans have sown about our elections. It’s all very confusing.

Meanwhile, our last president keeps doing the Time Warp again. He jumps left, steps right, hands on hips and claims he won last November’s election. If you don’t believe him, take his word for it, because the courts won’t.

That was so 2020. Get over it.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Victims let down

EDITOR: How many times have we read about elected officials who turn out to be wolves in sheep’s clothing? The answer is too many to count.

People who represent the public or inform the public have a duty to investigate information brought to them regarding misconduct. The story about the mayor of Windsor is just one of many where victims and the public have been let down (“Assault allegations fuel calls for mayor to quit,” Friday).

As this all-too-common story unfolds, we will probably hear about victims who were reluctant to come forward. But what we know is that victims spoke up and their stories fell on deaf ears. They were let down by a multitude of entities, including this news outlet, elected official Deborah Fudge and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

Each person and entity that had been told of Domonic Foppoli’s egregious behavior and didn’t follow through is culpable. Kudos to the tenacious reporter who took this story to another news outlet so the truth could come out.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

I saw a spaceman

EDITOR: April 12 1961 — the day Yuri Gagarin of Russia broke free of the shackles of earth and became the first human to fly among the stars. For myself, a nearly 11-year-old, he was my hero. Then a miracle. Because I lived near Highgate Cemetery in London, I actually got to see him on his tour, as he laid a wreath at the grave of Karl Marx, as did all the visiting Soviet dignitaries. I remember his smile and wave as we locked eyes and I realized he was only as tall as me. Despite that memory, 60 years on, with a tad more jaded views, I look with great concern at our current burgeoning commercial and military space race.

ARNOLD LEVINE

Sebastopol

Hopkins’ comments

EDITOR: I found Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ comments in the April 4 article about cannabis farms disingenuous at best (“Rift over cannabis farms widening”). I scratched my head when I read that she questioned where the figure of 65,000 acres available for cannabis cultivation came from and said she would like to see data to back up that assertion.

For the past several years, she and Supervisor James Gore comprised the committee that directed county planning staff on developing a new cannabis ordinance. If the figure is grossly over what is available or economically viable, why didn’t she ensure that a more accurate figure was incorporated into the draft ordinance and used as a basis for addressing environmental and aesthetic impacts?

At a minimum, urban boundary acreages should have been excluded as well as federal- and state-recognized impacted water sheds. A properly crafted ordinance could allow for ample acreage for cannabis grows while protecting rural residents’ quality of life.

I have to agree with the growers and rural residents that from inception the county’s cannabis regulations have been a fiasco.

For the record, the 65,000-acre figure is on Page 25 of the county’s draft subsequent mitigated negative declaration.

S. BRANTLY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

Safe parking needed

EDITOR: Recently I came across an elderly homeless woman asking for help. I approached and asked what she needed most. After letting me know of her needs — food, mainly — she proceeded to open up about her situation.

For three years she has been living out of her car due to unforeseen financial issues, and she explained how challenging it was to find a place where she could safely park her vehicle at night. No matter where she goes (usually a business parking lot), inevitably police are called and she is asked to leave. Recently she was awakened in a very aggressive manner by four police officers who had been called in the middle of the night to the lot where she had parked to get some shut-eye.

Her hope is that the city sets aside a designated lot where homeless people who own vehicles can settle for the evening, a safe place that is monitored and where drugs and alcohols are banned. A bathroom would be nice too. That doesn't seem too much to ask.

KAREN GASTALDO

Santa Rosa

