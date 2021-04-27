Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Water solutions

EDITOR: The Press Democrat reported that using “the cracked, dry bed of Lake Mendocino” as his backdrop, Gov. Gavin Newsom “proclaimed a local drought emergency" (“Newsom declares drought emergency,” Wednesday). Let me suggest that it’s time for politicos to stop moving chess pieces around the board and start implementing proactive solutions for local and state water woes by excavating the decades of silt deposits filling water resource collection areas. The Army Corps of Engineers could make quick work of that, doubling storage capacity. Lake storage areas are presently open dry mud flats; what better time to act. The salmon, steelhead and Big Ag will thank you.

JOHN COOLEY

Bodega Bay

Darwin and vaccination

EDITOR: There remains a sizable portion of our population who, for reasons known only to themselves, refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This puts the rest of us in jeopardy. The solution to this problem may be the rigorous enforcement of Darwin’s Law of Natural Selection.

JOHN NECKER

Sebastopol

Fueling division

EDITOR: The only constant in life is change. Our country, as always, is going through major changes. The transformation of the future depends on how we manage the present. We have an opportunity to teach our future generations to build a country that’s really not that diverse but rather similar.

The George Floyd murder is the biggest story in America. The reason is the mainstream media and the politicians want us in a race war.

That war was already fought, and we really, really don’t want to fight it again. The country’s best interest is not being represented by the media or the politicians. Their goal is to whip us up for their own selfish benefit. We are being duped into thinking that the majority of the people living in the U.S. are racists. We are not.

There are hundreds of stories every day about bad people doing bad things to each other. We are being fed the stories with one thing in common — the difference in skin color. I’m not saying to hide the truth; just don’t manipulate it for money or votes. Change takes time, but it will take a lot longer if we are divided.

VINNY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

The first step in healing

EDITOR: Thanks to Shirlee Zane for her bravery in telling her story of sexual abuse (“Telling my story to affirm victims,” Close to Home, Friday). The numbers are staggering for both men and women. We need to be able to talk about it, and as a trauma therapist I know talking about it is the first step toward healing. We also need education, starting in middle school, about consent, so boys will learn this kind of behavior is not OK and has lasting repercussions. Thank you for reporting on this important topic.

JACCI TURNER

Reno

Preserving history

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Library is trying to give back to the county — the Sonoma County Archives (“ ‘Treasure trove at risk,’ ” April 17). I find this incredible. For one thing, we just voted a sales tax increase for the Sonoma County Library, and now they do not want to do their job to protect the county’s irreplaceable records. Perhaps that tax should be repealed.

The other thing is that we need to review what a library does. Shall we look at the Library of Congress, a place that wants, protects and provides access to the country’s irreplaceable treasures, or the Library of Alexandria that housed the world’s records, books and documents, or the Sonoma State library, which has collected many private historical archive collections and does a wonderful job of protecting and managing those collections?

So, county and library, get off your duff and do the right thing. We need to put the archives in a protective place so they will last for hundreds of years, inventory and catalog so you know what there is and provide access for researchers and everyone else who wants to know this county’s amazing history.

RAY JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Making change happen

EDITOR: If there is one single thing that the entire Windsor community would agree on today, it is that things absolutely must change. But change doesn’t just happen; you have to make it happen. As citizens of Windsor, we each have a role to play in rebuilding our Town Council in a manner that truly reflects our commitment to have Windsor be the family friendly community where we want to live and raise our children.

Regardless if the mayor resigns voluntarily, is removed via recall or is convicted of a felony, we need to begin this rebuilding process. We can start by filling the existing open position on the Town Council with a candidate who has both the technical qualifications and the moral standing in the community to move forward and rebuild the community’s respect and trust in our Town Council. Oscar Chavez is that candidate.

Chavez understands the problems facing our community, has raised a family here and has vast experience holding senior management positions in both government and large nonprofit organizations. Oscar Chavez is a proven leader, and his election will be a giant step forward in making change happen.

MIKE FLEISCHACKER

Windsor

