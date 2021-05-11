Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A drought fix

EDITOR: We continue to read in The Press Democrat about the impending crisis resulting from drought at the same time that consideration is being given to permitting the growth of cannabis, which requires water on a scale greater than grapes or almonds. I have seen discussions about robbing Peter to pay Paul by shipping water from the north to the Central Valley. I have seen no mention of the obvious solution developed by the Israelis decades ago. We have plenty of sunlight, wave power and even thermal energy if needed. The obvious, but unmentioned, goal ought to be desalinization. Can anyone explain why we do not see this discussed, let alone implemented?

PAUL S. TREUHAFT

Santa Rosa

‘Where’s the beef?’

EDITOR: As I read the May 2 article about the Dominic Foppoli scandal (“Town’s former rising star now an outcast”), I kept asking, “Where’s the beef?” What does it matter if he was a bad roommate or attended a party during the pandemic or his brother didn’t like him? Lots of opinions were expressed about his character and a lot of real compassion for victims of sexual abuse, but there wasn’t much new information.

I wondered what Staff Writer Austin Murphy and his editors understood to be the purpose of the article — enlightenment or entertainment? I admit I found the clown car antics of local politicians trying to drop the hot potato that they themselves baked to be entertaining. But then I came to the realization that all of their statements presumed Foppoli’s guilt.

Although I understand the political pressure, it was disappointing to see the “golden thread” of criminal justice, the presumption of innocence until conviction in a court of law, so glibly, shabbily and transparently discarded by cynical elected officials who know better, or should.

It’s one thing for the average Joe to ignore the presumption of innocence, but it’s different when government officials do. It’s dangerous for a whole host of reasons.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Let these immigrants stay

EDITOR: Rebecca Magallon is correct (“DACA and citizenship,” Letters, May 4). All of the children brought to these United States by their loving parents seeking a better life for their children should be granted citizenship. We are all immigrants. Unless you are a tribal Native American, your ancestors immigrated here. Hopefully, immigration attorneys will fight for children in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to stay home. This is their home. I’m so grateful my Irish grandparents were able to become American citizens.

SUZANNE HART

Trinidad

A threat to democracy

EDITOR: Donald Trump continues to claim that he won the 2020 election and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president. Trump has repeatedly told lies that convince many people. This situation is frightening, and we face a real threat to our democratic form of government, which was unimaginable a few years ago.

The Republican Party of Trump is not my parents’ Republican Party. My parents believed democracy harnesses citizens’ group intelligence by the mechanism of each person having one vote and, therefore, every citizen has a civic responsibility to vote.

Congress currently has 139 representatives and eight senators who voted against accepting state-certified election results. In doing so, they rejected the principle of government by the people. In 47 states, Republicans have proposed 361 bills to exclude voters whom they consider to be unworthy. They also wish to demote staunch conservative Liz Cheney from her position of authority because she speaks the truth that Trump lost.

We the people need to accept our responsibility to vote out exclusionary, undemocratic politicians so that government of the people, by the people and for the people does not perish from the earth.

DIANA BRESLICH

Santa Rosa

Real estate and cannabis

EDITOR: If the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approves the draft cannabis ordinance, some permits will be ministerial with no notice given to neighbors and no way to object to site-specific particulars. Health and safety protections and notice to affected neighbors will disappear. The presumption is that a cannabis operation is no different from a tomato crop.

Real estate sellers will be unable to disclose if an application is pending, and buyers could be making serious financial decisions without full knowledge. A county counsel at a recent town hall meeting said that owners could apply for a property tax reduction if they felt they were negatively impacted. Not much consolation if your property value has dropped substantially or if you have serious buyer’s remorse. Besides the issues of 24/7 operation, noise and water consumption in a drought, there will be the additional impact on our scenic aesthetic, not to mention odor and crime.

It would benefit the county if our supervisors followed Napa County’s decision to disallow commercial production. There is no particular cannabis shortage that I am aware of, but the much appreciated world-class aesthetic of Sonoma County is unique and deserves to be protected.

CARY FARGO

Graton

