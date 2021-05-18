Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A high-cost election

EDITOR: What a year — wildfires, COVID-19, drought. And now our spendthrift Republicans want to spend $400 million on a recall election. The Republicans apparently can’t wait one year for a regular election even though their main issue, COVID-19, is coming more and more under control. Think of the other beneficial ways we could spend $400 million of our tax dollars.

PARDEE BARDWELL

Ukiah

Look in the mirror, David

EDITOR: Columnist David Brooks is himself a main cause for the lack of solidarity he laments (“Our pathetic herd immunity failure,” May 9). For years he has supported a laissez-faire policy for corporations. He supported the move of our industries abroad for greater profits for the ruling class, the powerful, the wealthy and the military industrial complex. He did not care about the loss of jobs. While the rich got richer, the middle class shrank. Did these CEO and stockholders have the “common good” in mind when they systematically impoverished the majority of the population?

I will trust the government again when the highest income tax bracket returns to 90%, as it was under Eisenhower and Kennedy, a period when the middle class was flourishing, when the ratio of CEOs to the median salary of employees was around 30-to-1 and not over 300-to-1 as it is now, when there was no such inequality in wealth as exists now, when the military budget was less than the budget for social welfare of the people instead of being almost 50% higher as it is now.

We are tired of being suckers.

HUBERT MOREL-SEYTOUX

Santa Rosa

Setbacks and evacuation

EDITOR: A 300-foot buffer zone between cannabis growing and processing sites from rural residential communities is wholly inadequate. I’ve listened in on the Planning Commission meetings and have never heard any rational or data-based argument for this seemingly shoot-from-the-hip buffer metric.

In the event of a fire, either generated from outside of the grow or generated in the drying-and-processing facility itself, how can rural residents be expected to collect ourselves, family, pets, important documents, computers, etc. while being exposed to THC-laden smoke, driven by regular onshore winds that would push smoke directly into our neighborhood? After exposure, could I even legally drive for our evacuation?

There must be a minimum 1,000-foot buffer zone from rural residential property lines to allow smoke from such events to rise and diffuse into the atmosphere and allow us time to evacuate and protect our communities.

JEFFERY MATTHEWS

Bloomfield

What about Democrats?

EDITOR: Reading letters full of woke crocodile tears about congressional Republicans removing Liz Cheney from a leadership position is ironic. Where were these whiners in May 2020 when Democrats removed Democratic state legislator John DeBerry from the Tennessee ballot because he didn’t follow their party line? Once again, hypocrisy is rampant in the American media.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

Cannabis and farming

EDITOR: Many thanks to The Press Democrat's editorial board for the clear-eyed and calm recommendation that Sonoma County supervisors “stick with their goal of treating cannabis more like grapes and milk and other legal farm products” (“Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County,” Sunday). The wrong approach: penalizing additional small farmers with an unnecessary environmental impact report.

Ours is a rich and resilient agricultural county, producing prunes and hops as well as hen eggs and Gravenstein apples, wine grapes and heritage swine. Artisanal craft cannabis farming in Sonoma County will soon fit as seamlessly into the ag mix as does the cider boom that revitalized our orchard production, the craft beer revolution that’s been handily won here and the cheese and bread and meat and seafood for which we’re already renowned.

Your reasoned leadership toward that end is appreciated.

GRETCHEN GILES

Santa Rosa

Living near cannabis

EDITOR: No one in Sonoma County’s government understands what it’s like to live 100 feet from 5,000 cannabis plants. Not the Board of Supervisors, not the Planning Commission, not the “cannabis team” who authored the new cannabis ordinances.

Sonoma County guesses the impacts on kids and families inundated by cannabis odor from June to November. They avoided scientific research or neighborhood input. The county guesses that shrubs and trees block odor and guesses that neighbors will benefit from inhaling odor-neutralizing chemical agents sprayed into the air to mitigate cannabis odor. Do you want to inhale a masking agent? These are shockingly outlined in the new cannabis ordinance, which the Board of Supervisors takes up on Tuesday.

We and other families live 100 feet from a commercial cannabis business. We live in a rural residential zone. We know what thousands of outdoor cannabis plants do to our quality of life. It’s a nuisance, and we’ve all complained repeatedly, but county staff firmly guesses we’re wrong. And their word becomes law.

As Sonoma County residents, you ought to know the use of opinions and unproven assumptions to frame an ordinance that allows commercial cannabis and tourism in your rural but populated neighborhood.

ROBERT GUTHRIE

Sebastopol

