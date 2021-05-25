Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Speak up for choice

EDITOR: Are we still fighting over body autonomy for 50% of the population? Why are women still not trusted to decide what is best for their specific circumstances? Come on.

Anti-maskers love the mantra of “my body, my choice.” Please. The inconvenience of wearing a mask doesn’t even come close to what women face when presented with an unwanted pregnancy.

The reality is that no one cares about the baby once born. Conservatives fight every effort to feed, house and clothe children. After all, kids don’t vote. This is a blatant effort to control women, plain and simple.

I’ve been on the receiving end of violence and violation. This very much can result in an extremely unwanted pregnancy. Why are mainly male legislators telling me I have to bear the fruit of a wholly unholy union? Why are our rights going to be in the hands of men on the Supreme Court, a couple of whom have questionable backgrounds concerning their respect for women?

I hope more young people are contributing to organizations that support Roe v. Wade, as I have my entire adult life. I’m older and tired. It’s in your hands now. Speak up. Please.

TERILYNN MITCHELL

Forestville

Local heroes matter

EDITOR: My fifth grade class and I read a book by Tom Angleberger called “Darth Paper.” In the book, students gather evidence and then challenge their principal at a school board meeting. The story is about how student voices can be heard if the process of democracy is respected.

A similar story is unfolding in Santa Rosa. In 2020, a member of the school board decided that Luther Burbank Elementary should be given a new name. It was a top down mandate. On the ground level, few people liked the idea. Many parents and teachers asked, “Why?”

Luther Burbank’s pictures adorn our school hallways. His garden is only a few blocks away. He is a local hero with an international reputation. He represents the scientific method and community service. If you doubt him, please spend some time reading his books.

To give voice to our community, a committee of teachers and parents conducted a poll. More than 75% of the respondents expressed their preference for either “Luther Burbank Elementary” or “Burbank Elementary.”

On Wednesday, at 6 p.m., the school board will decide whether to change the name of one of Santa Rosa’s oldest public elementary schools. Please join the Zoom meeting. Your presence will make a difference.

GUY N. COTTLE

Teacher, Luther Burbank Elementary School

Ship water west

EDITOR: Water, water everywhere and not a drop …

California is in drought while large parts of the East and Midwest have more water than they know what to do with. It makes no sense that water from the East isn’t moved to California. Oil is moved from Canada to the Gulf, far more distant than (for example) the Great Lakes to California. The technology for moving liquids over great distances is known. Why is it not being discussed as a solution to California’s water shortages?

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Grow pot somewhere else

EDITOR: Because dairies also smell bad and because vineyards/wineries use water and because grape farmers use chemicals on their vines, we should allow cannabis farming? Let’s further deplete our aquifers in what may be a years long drought, subject the environment to chemicals more toxic than what grape farmers use, and to hell with neighbors who don’t like the smell.

I urge everyone, including the Sonoma County supervisors, to read Napa County Ordinance 1425, which established a moratorium on cannabis farming as well as their 2018 extension of the ban. They summarize all the reasons why cannabis farming is not a good fit for their county and, I submit, ours.

There are plenty of remote places in California with lots of water and residents who may even like the smell. And how about requiring pot farmers to farm organically? Hell, maybe the vineyard owners will heed that message, too.

THEODORE WILDE

Healdsburg

Fire safety in Annadel

EDITOR: Thanks to the managers of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve for cleaning up the parking lot and removing hazardous trees on the valley floor and the redwood grove to protect park visitors (“Armstrong Redwoods reopening delayed,” Saturday).

However I would like to know why this isn’t happening in Trione-Annadel State Park, where there are hundreds if not thousands of trees that burned during the 2017 fires, trees girdled since the 1990s and trees that are standing dead along trails and roads threatening park visitors and those driving on adjacent county streets.

Why doesn’t state parks management clear all the hazardous trees? At the same time, they should recreate the fire roads they shortsightedly removed from the east end of the park around 2000. No firetrucks could get in to fight the 2017 fire that descended on us and burned more than half our neighborhood, and none will be able to get in for future fires.

GEORGETTE VICTOR

Kenwood

