Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Changing school names

EDITOR: We found interesting your editorial urging Santa Rosa City Schools to listen to constituents regarding changing school names (“On school names, board should listen,” Wednesday). On behalf of the board of the Analy Alumni Association, an organization of nearly 5,000 members, we wish the West Sonoma County Union High School District would do likewise in considering changing the 113-year-old name of Analy High School.

While handpicking a naming committee with the directive to not consider retaining the Analy name, the district silenced any contradictory opinions regarding changing the name of the school and made that decision without any true estimate of the costs of renaming.

The district has not sought input from alumni and community members who seem almost uniformly opposed to this draconian proposal. Moreover, spending large sums renaming Analy while displacing our friendly rivals at El Molino High School due to budget shortfalls is absolute fiscal irresponsibility.

Analy has a reputation for academic and extracurricular excellence and a roll of distinguished alumni in multiple fields. Discarding the school’s name and spending taxpayer dollars without allowing meaningful input evidences neglect by the governing board and superintendent for the opinion of the community. Both would do well to read your editorial headline “(the) board should listen.”

LORETTA CASTLEBERRY

and JIM BERTOLI

Analy Alumni Association

Striking a balance

EDITOR: Keeping the artwork known as “A Fine Balance” but finding a location for it other than Petaluma’s downtown historic district would represent a fair and appropriate compromise (dare I say “fine balance”?) for proponents and dissenters of the project. Let’s keep the riverside area “open” in preservation or reservation for more appropriate development. Or am I displaying “small mindedness” (“Committee backs bathtub art study,” April 29)?

LOU OLKER

Petaluma

Social Security funding

EDITOR: A great column from Nicholas Goldberg of the Los Angeles Times (“We loved our pensions — until they disappeared,” May 21). I have always wondered why the income cap on Social Security taxes doesn’t get eliminated. Especially now that most pension funds seem to have gone by the wayside. It seems that lower-income people pay a larger percentage of their income than higher-income folks. This would be an easy way to help ensure the longevity of the fund and help people who really need it later in life.

STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

Assessing water use

EDITOR: Many letters say it takes six times more water per crop to grow cannabis than grapes. But what does this statement really mean? The Napa 9111 report, the source of this oft-quoted statistic, says it takes 250 gallons of water to produce a pound of cannabis flower. Further research revealed that a pound of cannabis yields about 900 joints. This divides out to about 3.6 gallons of water to grow the pot in a joint.

Now let’s look at how much water it takes to produce a bottle of wine — including not just the irrigation water that was included in the Napa report but all the other water used to produce the wine: water for frost protection, cleaning tanks and floors, etc. According to the study “Mathematics of Sustainability,” published in 2018 by Union College, “It takes 872 gallons of water to produce a gallon of wine.” This means that producing a standard 750 milliliter bottle of wine requires 175 gallons of water.

So, if a joint is roughly equivalent to a bottle of wine in terms of enjoyment (seems about the right ratio to me) then the wine uses 48 times more water than cannabis. As we go about drafting regulations governing these industries, let us look at the total picture.

DAVID BANNISTER

Santa Rosa

GOP and riot commission

EDITOR: Suppose a group of radicals overwhelmed the security force you hired to protect your workplace, stopped you from doing your job, vandalized your fellow employees’ offices and threatened your co-workers. Would you want to know what inspired those crazies to act that way only if Black Lives Matter and antifa were also investigated? If you are like most Republicans in Congress, your answer would be yes.

Some use the excuse that there are enough investigations going on already. Many of the rioters are being sought out and charged with offenses like trespassing and vandalism, but a Jan. 6 commission would investigate the root cause of the insurrection, and maybe even show it wasn’t BLM or antifa.

The root cause is that at this unique point in our nation’s history a sitting president refused to concede to a peaceful transition of power, a bedrock of our democracy, thereby endangering our whole society. Could there be a greater dereliction of duty?

If insanity is repeating the same mistake while expecting a different outcome, what do you call wanting to reelect someone who mocks being presidential, doesn’t do accountability and refuses to admit they lost their previous election?

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

