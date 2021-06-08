Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Republican priorities

EDITOR: Disappointing as it was that Senate Republicans blocked any chance of a bipartisan commission to fully investigate the incursion at the Capitol on Jan. 6, one thing is now perfectly clear for all to see: The top priorities of this Republican Party are no longer traditional values such as law and order, national security or safeguarding the principles of our republic. The priority now is power. Maintaining and regaining power, and covering for a failed and lying ex-president to do it.

This is not the party of Eisenhower, Reagan or the Bushes. I dare say that any of the several Republican presidents I voted for over my several decades as a registered Republican would be embarrassed by the actions and statements made by congressional Republicans recently.

This is now the party shaped by Newt Gingrich and Roger Ailes through his cable channel and that evolved to give us Donald Trump and his sycophants. And, sadly, only a small minority of those Republicans serving in government now have the courage to tell the truth about the election and what actually happened in Washington on Jan. 6.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

A stamp of honor

EDITOR: The U.S. Postal Service just issued a stamp honoring the Japanese American soldiers of World War II. The 100th Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team was composed of all Japanese Americans. They fought in the European theater under the battle cry “Go for Broke.” Their record was distinguished; they are the most decorated unit of its size in U.S. military history. My father volunteered from the Topaz Internment camp in 1943 and was wounded three times and awarded a Bronze Star.

So consider buying a stamp to honor their accomplishments. And to commend our armed forces for eliminating all Black American and Japanese American units to form an organization in which men and women of all races and backgrounds can serve together.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

‘Sociological claptrap’

EDITOR: On March 18, the state Board of Education passed its ethnic studies model curriculum, foisting the Marxist critical race theory on schools. AB 101 would make such a course mandatory for graduation.

While half of our students cannot read or do math at grade level, legislators and school boards promote a curriculum encouraging students to judge each other by skin color and not distinguish between genders. Critical race theory is disguised as ethic studies. Our schools ought to focus on academics and careers instead of some sociological claptrap that will not help anyone become successful in life.

I contacted Steven Herrington, Sonoma County’s superintendent of schools, asking if the ethnic studies curriculum is being implemented in our schools. I received a true but non-answer that the Office of Education has no authority in the adoption of such a program. I must contact each school in our 40 districts.

The ethnic studies model curriculum uses racism to challenge alleged racism. It pits whites against non-whites, making whites apologize for their whiteness. That encourages divisiveness, not inclusiveness. Martin Luther King preached color blindness and judging by character rather than skin color.

Critical race theory is dangerous and un-American.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Answer is desalination

EDITOR: Over the past few weeks various letters have offered pros and cons on desalination plants as an answer for our drought problems. I believe that desalination is the only long-term solution for this problem.

As a matter of interest, El Paso, Texas has the world’s largest inland desalination plant. It produces 27.5 million gallons of drinking water per day, plans are in the works to expand production to 42 million gallons per day, and it has been in operation since 2007. For details of the process anyone interested should visit the El Paso water deptarment website.

The greater Bay Area could easily support four or five plants of this size and a statewide desalination program would eliminate the state’s water woes for the foreseeable future.

Currently the population of California is in excess of Australia and New Zealand combined. To rely on water conservation and the whims of nature for the survival of a modern society is ridiculous.

California will never have enough annual rainfall to accommodate the population, and it’s only going to get worse as the population grows.

ALLEN BROGDEN

Petaluma

Protecting homes and forests

EDITOR: County Supervisors recently approved $3.7 million for “vegetation management programs to reduce wildfire risks”. Where is the money for home hardening and defensible space, proven best ways to protect homes and communities from wildfire?

Governor Newson allocated $1.24 billion for wildfire preparedness, with a mere 0.0000000048% of the total for home hardening. $39 million is for “science-based management”; more than twice as much, $76 million, is for “forest sector economic stimulus.”

But does “vegetation management” in forests far from homes really help to protect homes from fire? Fire ecologists say it can make matters far worse by opening up forests to sun and wind so that soils and vegetation dry out more quickly, and existing plants are usurped by invasive plants and grasses, more flammable than those they replace.

Forests protect watersheds, soil, water, and air, provide valuable wildlife habitat and sequester carbon. Climate scientists say the best way to counter climate change is to protect existing forest ecosystems.

Let’s do no harm. Let’s focus on home hardening and the creation of defensible space up to 100 feet around homes. Clearing forests to save homes is a false solution that will destroy us all in the end.

Jenny Blaker

COTATI

