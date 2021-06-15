Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Demanding proof

EDITOR: A letter that said “the state is not entitled to divulge the fact that an individual has or has not, received a vaccine” should have stopped with that true statement (“Health privacy violations,” June 4). Everything else was incorrect. Any service provider can set rules such as “prove your kid is vaccinated to attend school,” or “no shoes, no shirt, no vaccination, no service,” or “prove you’ve been vaccinated to enter our country.” Can’t prove you are vaccinated, OK, just don’t expect people to want you around them. You know, it’s our personal rights and everything.

KEE NETHERY

Sebastopol

Depriving people of rights

EDITOR: In reading the words of U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez, who said the California weapons ban “unlawfully deprives Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states and by the U.S. Supreme Court” (“Ban on assault weapons reversed,” June 5), it occurred to me that the same logic should apply to all the strange regulations about voting rights in those red states trying to stifle the voices of brown and black voters. The voting suppression laws unlawfully deprive voters of rights commonly allowed in most other states and the U.S. Supreme Court.

JESSIE H. GORDON

Sonoma

Examining race

EDITOR: Moira Jacobs absolutely had me for the first two paragraphs of her letter (“Staying united,” June 3). Then she lost me. I guess I should have seen it coming when, in her opening sentence, she suggested we “recommit ourselves to Americanism.” That is a very nationalist idea.

In the same edition, columnist Jonah Goldberg quoted Charles de Gaulle who, when asked the difference between patriotism and nationalism, said, “Patriotism is when love of your country comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first” (“Populism, conservatism and paranoia”).

In her third paragraph, Jacobs says “we should reject the divisive and nefarious Marxist dogma cloaked in critical race theory.” Critical race theory examines the law as it intersects with issues of race. The need for such examination was made obvious by another item in the same paper — “League to end ‘race-norming’ in payouts.” It seems when settling brain injury claims, the NFL assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive function than white players. That sort of bias has persisted in this country for many decades. Nothing could be more American than examining it, admitting it and eliminating it.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

Drinking and driving

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to brush up on the law. How is it that he can approve permits for restaurants to sell cocktails “to go” to customers yet be in compliance with drunken driving laws (“Carryout cocktails allowed to continue,” June 4)? If I, as a customer purchase an alcoholic beverage from a restaurant and drive home (or wherever) with it, am I not going to want to drink that cocktail on the way home so it is not diluted by melting ice? How is that different from having an open container of beer in my car? And what happens when I'm driving home and I critically injure or kill someone because I have a drink in my hand that, according to Newsom, is now legal?

I'm confused.

CAROLE I. HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

County’s investments

EDITOR: In December 2019 the Sonoma County supervisors unanimously adopted an environmental policy directive obliging Treasurer Erick Roeser to move the county’s pooled investment funds away from banks and other financial institutions that support the fossil fuel industry.

As of his fourth quarter 2020 report, Roeser had indeed scaled back new fossil fuel supporting investments from $236 million to $15 million. Regrettably, however, the first quarter 2021 report indicates new fossil-fuel-bank investments of $65 million.

Absent any explanation from him, it appears that Roeser is thumbing his nose at the supervisors’ policy directive and that, by extension, he is not concerned about the existential threat to our planet posed by the continued development and burning of fossil fuels.

Roeser, an elected official, owes us the people, including the supervisors, a convincing explanation that justifies flouting their duly enacted policy on fossil-fuel-related investments. Lacking that, he needs to expeditiously redirect all county investments into nonpolluting, environmentally sustainable financial institutions.

Incidentally, a regional public bank would offer us a powerful opportunity to invest our money locally.

PHILIP BEARD

and SHELLY BROWNING

Friends of Public Banking Santa Rosa

Solutions for salt

EDITOR: Karen Cooper says the salt produced by a desalinization plant can’t go back in the ocean for ecological reasons (“Where does the salt go?” Letters, Friday). But in principle, it should go back to the ocean, as all the water will eventually return there as treated effluent or rain. Of course, the devil is in the details. Meanwhile, the average salinity of the ocean is probably decreasing due to melting of the polar ice sheets.

The production of salt by evaporation or mining is a billion-dollar industry in the U.S. and about seven times that worldwide. It ought to be possible to find a market for the salt.

BRUCE SCHADEL

Santa Rosa

