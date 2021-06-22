Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

The name game

EDITOR: Growing up, I attended Columbus Elementary, Burbank Junior High, Berkeley High School and UC Berkeley. My liberal city tore down Columbus School and renamed his holiday, Indigenous Peoples Day. Burbank is also gone, and Garfield Junior High is Martin Luther King as is Grove Street. I am sure they are working on changing the name Berkeley since he owned slaves. So if the supporters of naming the combined Analy and El Molino high schools need help, the Berkeley City Council will be happy to provide politically correct candidates and advise on subsequent protests.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Core values of unity

EDITOR: At first blush, I was pleased to read a call for Americans to act less acrimoniously toward one another, that rather, we should come together behind our shared values (“Staying united,” Letters, June 3). Less of a good fit for me in this regard was a subjective and quite negative characterization of “dogma cloaked in critical race theory.” It was only then I realized that I surely would include the beautiful American doctrine of “liberty and justice for all” within our shared core values of unity. What could be more patriotic than enshrining, ensuring the right to vote for every American?

Yes, I can agree that American moderates of all sorts share a complex mix of conservative and liberal values. And I wouldn’t disagree either with the writer’s urging of us a spirit of moving forward, able to fix what’s broken. But while I am in stride with the general intent of my fellow citizen’s letter, I must offer some healing words — that caretaking the future of our democracy itself is the place we all could start.

If we would agree on this single truth and could begin to work together toward free and fair elections without divisiveness and acrimony, I feel confident the Stars and Stripes will fly true and free long into the future.

DAVID MOORE

Petaluma

Wealth and taxes

EDITOR: Media attention on the minuscule amounts some folks pay the Internal Revenue Service: What’s that all about (“Wealthy paid little if any in taxes,” June 9)? Someone found data on taxes paid by very rich people. A clever analyst correlated that with their estimated wealth and calculated the percentages. Wealth: some folks have it; most don’t.

There are sales taxes on most everything you buy. There are property taxes on the house you own or rent. There are capital-

gains taxes on the amount you made selling that stock you bought last week. And of course, there is the income tax; that’s what all this fuss is about. Spoiler alert: There is no tax on wealth until you sell it or make money from it. If there is no income, there is no income tax.

Sales taxes and property taxes are no hardship when the value of your house and what you buy is small in comparison to your wealth. If you have no wealth, taxes matter. If poor, everything matters.

Wealth lost by accident might be recovered; if taken by force, it’s lost forever. That is the tragedy of the Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre and the disproportionate hardship of being poor. First, help the millions in poverty. Shaming a few dozen billionaires helps no one.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

GOP’s mixed messages

EDITOR: A protester against vaccine mandates at Rep. Jared Huffman’s town hall meeting held up a sign reading: “My body, my choice” (“Protesters disrupt Huffman’s town hall talk,” June 10). The chair of the Sonoma County Republican Party commented: “The Sonoma County Republican Party believes that every individual has the right to decide what they put into their own body.”

Wow. Great stuff. Just not what to do with their bodies or what to keep there, I guess. According to the Sonoma County Republican Party website: Republicans “tend to oppose gay marriage and promote marriage being between a man and a woman. They also oppose abortion, but some tend to be a bit more progressive by giving women a right to choose in the case of rape or incest.”

I promote freedom, too, and freedom of expression, and while I have voted Republican in my life, I tend to vote Democrat, I tend to be liberally minded, and I tend to honor all schools of thought, except hypocrisy. And intolerance. But I tend to go on and on … so I won’t.

BRIAN J. PURTILL

Sebastopol

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: My men’s softball team was interrogated on during our June 14 game by a masked Santa Rosa city official who wanted to know why each of us was not wearing a mask. Outdoors. During a ballgame. That we were playing in. In a 70% vaccinated county. Literally five hours before all mask mandates were dropped statewide.

I’m all for civil servants doing what they are told to do, but with the state of the roads I drive on every day, I’d question our city’s priorities when we waste valuable man-hours enforcing a mask standard that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention repealed over a month ago.

I’d be happy to take a drive down Mulberry Drive, Calistoga Road or Sunridge Drive with Mayor Chris Rogers or any of our City Council members if they’d like to experience what really matters to their constituents.

GARY LENTZ

Santa Rosa

