Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

An outrageous decision

EDITOR: In Measure P, the people of Sonoma County voted for stronger police reform by close to 65% approval. This decisive approbation for stronger civilian oversight of law enforcement included pertinent case investigations, subpoena power, published body camera footage and prior personnel complaint records.

Now, the California Public Employment Relations Board has in effect gutted the people’s vote on a collective bargaining technicality (“Panel guts sheriff oversight,” June 24). Police and sheriff’s unions complain they’ve had no seat at the table when it is these same agencies’ actions — police killings of civilians — that sparked demand for police reform here and across the nation.

It is plainly clear and historically evident that the sheriff of Sonoma County, Mark Essick, and the county’s law enforcement unions are not interested in police reform, independent investigation or transparency in the hiring and training of officers. They don’t want a seat at the table, they want to run the table and stack the deck. They consider public oversight, body cameras and accountability for their actions a nuisance and a hindrance.

This should not stand. The county has only 30 days to appeal the state board’s absurd and outrageous decision to cancel what the people have demanded.

WILL SHONBRUN

Sonoma

The timeshare threat

EDITOR: The idyllic little piece of real estate, aka Sonoma, is being changed forever by the carpetbagging likes of property grabbers like Ken and Stacy Matson, who have purchased almost 50 properties in Sonoma, and the newest threat on the block, Pacaso, a property investment company with ties to Zillow.

Pacaso has found a way to beat vacation rental regulations by buying residential properties at inflated prices and turning them into fractionalized timeshares. This is happening in Sonoma and in Napa County.

Residential neighborhoods with a timeshare in their midst face noise, traffic congestion, parking space encroachment and the comings and goings of caterers, event rental deliveries, etc. as timeshare owners occupy and celebrate in their little piece of real estate. Property values may also be threatened.

And now, if the prospect of the timeshare nightmare isn’t enough, we learn that owners may be able to rent out their share to a never-ending stream of vacationers. The timeshare threat isn’t a one-time or isolated event. Your neighborhood could be next. We need to act now. Go to stoppacasonow.com. Voice your indignance to Supervisor Susan Gorin.

JUDE CASSEL WILLIAMS

Sonoma

Republican views

EDITOR: Debbie Misbach’s letter (“The real GOP,” June 16) would be correct if it were not what the GOP really believes. I disagree with her statement that the Republican Party embraces freedom of expression, faith and family. The GOP has taken legislative steps to curtail the freedom of expression of LGTBQ individuals, religions that are not Christian and the adoption of children by families the GOP defines as not traditional.

The GOP stands for what “I” believe, not what “others” believe. The GOP stands for money and power, blocking legislation deemed unfavorable to their wealthy donors and enacting legislation to keep the GOP in power. The GOP peddles conspiracy theories in the media and even in Congress.

Republican support of “peaceful” protests includes the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The protesters have been referred to as tourists and individuals who revered the Capitol Police. The attack was also blamed on antifa individuals, none of whom were identified as being at the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic Party is grounded in the reality that the GOP is intent on destroying our planet by rejecting climate change, approving Donald Trump's cozy relationship with dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and maintaining an anti-legislative agenda.

SUSAN TEEL

Bodega Bay

Small cell ordinance

EDITOR: After several years of work by city staff, Santa Rosa is close to presenting their final version of a small cell ordinance and resolution that will control the placement of small cells — wireless transmitters and receivers — on utility poles and streetlights in Santa Rosa.

While far from perfect, these documents will specify preferred setbacks, require public notification within a certain distance and set aesthetic and design standards that are badly needed.

Anyone who is concerned about this issue may want to listen to the City Council meeting on Tuesday when the ordinance and resolution are presented and make your comments. The final council vote is slated for July 13.

Telecom companies will certainly be having their input. If or when a small cell facility appears in front of your house, at least you can’t say you haven’t been warned.

SIDNEE COX

Windsor