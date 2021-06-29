Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Lost credibility

EDITOR: I am genuinely disappointed in the decision to print a story accusing a Santa Rosa police officer of ridiculing pedestrians for wearing a face mask, based on a TikTok video (“Police open investigation after video,” June 24). This baseless claim was not corroborated in any way, and the basic principles of ethical journalism should have given your staff pause.

Your staff made a conscious decision to not include any mention of the anti-police bias the TikTok poster included in the video. This was pure clickbait, more indicative of tabloid journalism than the Pulitzer Prize winning organization that The Press Democrat has shown our local community it can be.

I truly hope your editor has the courage to apologize for this lack of judgment, so our community can restore our trust in an organization that is built upon solid investigative journalism.

JOHN CREGAN

Santa Rosa

Inequitable water plan

EDITOR: Before imposing citywide water restrictions, city officials should be aware that some users, like myself, have been conserving water since the last drought. My household average daily use per person is 35 gallons, significantly less than most Santa Rosa water users. We achieve this by having a drought-resistant yard (essentially, we never water) and economical use of household water.

Average daily use should be taken into consideration prior to imposing restrictions. It would be a real hardship for us to reduce another 20% since we are already running at drought levels. Why not establish an average daily usage number that households must comply with?

Most of my neighbors are still watering their lawns. For them to cut back is to merely reduce watering. For us, cutting back would mean no showering. It doesn’t seem equitable, does it?

JEFF FINN

Santa Rosa

An Elnoka alternative

EDITOR: We Oakmont Village folks aren’t exactly thrilled by developer Bill Gallaher’s plan for what he calls Elnoka, a 68-acre community on the edge of Highway 12, the only escape route in the event of danger for our 3,500 residents.

Elnoka will consist of some 1,000 seniors. In the last fire emergency, it took much time on Highway 12 for Oakmonters to escape from danger. Highway 12 is the only way out. It consists of one lane in each direction. It’s a poor escape route if there’s a fire or earthquake. Gallaher’s development would make things much worse.

Here’s an idea: Gallaher should pay in advance to widen Highway 12 and other roads adjacent to the proposed Elnoka to two lanes in each direction, helping traffic flow and easing congestion. This would save lives and property in Oakmont, Elnoka and nearby. Until he pays 100%, up front, money in the bank, and the road construction is complete, forget building Elnoka.

ED HARMAN

Santa Rosa

Republican views

EDITOR: Debbie Misbach’s letter (“The real GOP,” June 16) would be correct if it were not for what the GOP really believes. I disagree with her statement that the Republican Party embraces freedom of expression, faith and family. The GOP has taken legislative steps to curtail the freedom of expression of LGTBQ individuals, religions that are not Christian and the adoption of children by families the GOP defines as not traditional.

The GOP stands for what “I” believe, not what “others” believe. The GOP stands for money and power, blocking legislation deemed unfavorable to its wealthy donors and enacting legislation to keep the GOP in power. The GOP peddles conspiracy theories in the media and even in Congress.

Republican support of “peaceful” protests includes the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The protesters have been referred to as tourists and individuals who revered the Capitol Police. The attack was also blamed on antifa individuals, none of whom were identified as being at the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic Party is grounded in the reality that the GOP is intent on destroying our planet by rejecting climate change, approving Donald Trump’s cozy relationships with dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and maintaining an anti-legislative agenda.

SUSAN TEEL

Bodega Bay

Small cell ordinance

EDITOR: After several years of work by city staff, Santa Rosa is close to presenting their final version of a small cell ordinance to control the placement of small cells — wireless transmitters and receivers — on utility poles and streetlights in Santa Rosa. While far from perfect, the ordinance will specify preferred setbacks, require public notification within a certain distance and set aesthetic and design standards that are badly needed.

Anyone who is concerned about this issue may want to listen to the City Council meeting on Tuesday when the ordinance is presented and make your comments. The final council vote is slated for July 13. Telecom companies will certainly be having their input. If or when a small cell facility appears in front of your house, at least you can’t say you haven’t been warned.

SIDNEE COX

Windsor

