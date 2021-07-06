Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Dining and dogs

EDITOR: I like dogs. I like the relationship between dog and human. When it works right, both creatures benefit. I know for many dog owners, the dog is considered part of the family.

I thought dogs weren’t supposed to be in restaurants. I know the pandemic brought us the eating outside concept of dining. I have not cared for dogs being brought into the eating areas of outdoor dining. Sure, most of the time I witnessed dogs being quiet and staying next to their owner. I still didn’t like dining next to dogs.

When did things change regarding dogs in restaurant settings? You may love your dog and consider him or her a member of the family, but many of us don’t feel that way about your dog and prefer to eat dog-free.

There are good reasons for some dogs to be in restaurants — dogs that assist blind people. I don’t think I saw any situations like that, but a few of the dog owners may have been in that category.

A local restaurant owner told me that dogs are still not allowed in restaurants, but that outdoor dining areas are a gray zone. Please don’t bring your dog to restaurants.

JOE PETZEL

Sebastopol

Relentless fireworks

EDITOR: This was the worst Fourth of July in 30 years. Our neighborhood of Proctor Terrace sounded like a war zone. Here we are in the middle of a historic drought and fire season, and we are treated to a night of rocket blasts, bomb-like explosions and fireworks that went on relentlessly and illegally throughout the day and night.

Our dogs were sedated, placed in thunder jackets, and we all huddled together while the streets rocked with explosions until the middle of the night.

I called the police, and they seemed rather underwhelmed and rushed off the phone after telling me they already had a call about the noise. Nothing slowed down, and nothing was done. How can our city council members, county supervisors and the police allow this kind of illegal, reckless noisemaking with all its inherent danger to bodies and the surrounding environment?

I am dumbfounded by this lack of oversight. Where is our tax money going?

KATE E. BLACK

Santa Rosa

A tattered flag

EDITOR: For several weeks, I've noticed a tattered American flag on the flagpole at the Walnut Park bandstand in Petaluma. The flag hangs upside down and at half-staff. The city Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for maintaining the park, but instead of a bright new replacement flag flying proudly in celebration of our nation's Independence Day, the tattered one remained.

What a shame that city officials were too busy to notice or care about this symbol of our country's freedom and memory of all who have fought to maintain our independence.

I am beginning to wonder — and worry — that. as a people, we may be losing the thing our forefathers valued most — our democracy. The values we should hold dear seem to be eroding bit by bit, and we may wake one day to discover our democracy crumbling. It starts with outward symbols.

MARY ALDEN

Petaluma

An added risk

EDITOR: As a resident of Oakmont, I am concerned about the possibility of a major fire disaster here, particularly as the effects of climate change increase the risk of major fires.

Our situation is not much different from that of Paradise at the time of the disastrous 2018 fire. We have more than 4,500 residents and Highway 12 provides the only evacuation route for Oakmont and surrounding neighborhoods. During prior evacuations, Highway 12 traffic has slowed to a crawl, much as it did in Butte County during the Paradise fire.

The proposed Elnoka resident community will potentially house as many as 1,000 residents, for whom the only evacuation route will also be Highway 12. This will further slow evacuation from the area in a major fire. How can we be giving serious consideration to a project that will add to the existing risk to our area?

TOM GILMER

Santa Rosa

Wine, pot and drought

EDITOR: We all agree that we’re in a severe drought, and our water is diminishing fast. Our water comes from rain, and we have none. Desalination is now contributing nothing.

Private sector water reform is overdue. Taking all the water they can afford is wrong. It enriches the few and impoverishes all others. Conservation by restaurants, motels, etc. amount to drops when billions of gallons are needed.

I drive around the county a lot. I see vineyards everywhere. Every single plant is thriving. Each plant is getting all the water it needs, as proven by the strikingly green color. I know a healthy plant when I see one, and so do you. Wine plants are exempt from conservation. This must stop immediately.

Our state government has the power to outlaw marijuana and wine growing. Both crops produce recreational drugs. Drinking and driving is illegal, and the same with marijuana. That’s because they’re drugs. Don’t let anyone fool you into thinking otherwise.

These growers could relocate and import their wares into California. Government subsidies and incentives to relocate from other states will help.

Look at our lakes and rivers while you still can.

JOE AQUILA

Sebastopol

