Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

The new normal

EDITOR: There is no drought. Maybe this is our new normal weather. Droughts call for temporary measures to survive until they end. But anyone living in California for a while has experienced drought after drought after drought.

We conserve, and water bills get higher to compensate for smaller amounts of water used, because utilities need revenue to operate. We save shower water in buckets, flush toilets less, let landscapes die, buy low-flow toilets, buy even-lower-flow toilets, replace faucets to emit less water, buy new lower-water-use appliances. Temporary? No. And it still isn’t enough.

Cows, cannabis, grapevines, farmers, 10-minute shower-

takers, green lawns — all get blamed. Our water systems were created when California’s population was much smaller. Has water planning kept up with millions of additional residents? Doesn’t seem so.

If we get another low rainfall winter and there isn’t water left to conserve, what will we do then? We have an ocean of water next to Sonoma County. California already has 11 desalination plants operating. Maybe desalination can save us and be a better use of taxpayer money than a fast train to Los Angeles.

Hoping to avoid “Grapes of Wrath, Part II.”

I.A. WATSON

El Verano

True purpose of sports

EDITOR: As a parent of a son and a daughter, I was dismayed to read Sandy Metzger’s disingenuous screed about transgender athletes (“Girls, boys and sports,” Letters, Friday). It is a sad fact that we have apparently lost sight of the true purpose of sports in the lives of our children — play. By focusing almost exclusively on athletic achievement, we neglect the most important benefits of sports: they present an opportunity to learn cooperation, to improve physical and mental health and recreation.

Anyone who has ever met a transgender person knows what incredible challenges they have faced in order to align their inner and outer selves. To suggest that anyone would subject themselves to such rigors just to “rob” a cisgender person of fleeting victory on the sports field is not only ludicrous, it's also singularly cruel.

I, for one, would never want my child to choose victory over sportsmanship. When we play, we engage — hopefully in a spirit of openness and joy. Victories and defeats on the sports field are moments in life that pass. The lessons we take away from them can last a lifetime.

CRYSTAL OCKENFUSS

Santa Rosa

Emboldened criminals

EDITOR: All across the country criminals have become emboldened to commit any crime they want with abandon. Prime examples locally are the brazen robberies in San Francisco and now the substantial increase in gang violence in Sonoma County. The horrific and deadly gang shooting that occurred in Roseland on the Fourth of July speaks to this loudly. The Santa Rosa police were forced to retreat because they were being threatened and did not feel safe because there weren’t enough officers to back them up, regain control and make arrests. My question is how are the ill-

conceived demands to defund the police working out now?

TOM OWENS

Rohnert Park

Keeping the news local

EDITOR: I commend The Press Democrat wholeheartedly for the July 4 edition. The opening part of the paper, primarily the front page and the North Coast section, had such localized reporting. Upon reading it, I felt like the paper is truly our paper.

Kerry Benefield’s column about Melba Beals (“Reflecting on terror, eventual healing”) opened my eyes to the best in human nature right here in Santa Rosa. The “Perspectives on patriotism” article introduced me to more of my community and their diverse stories and common love of country. The paper had so many stories that made me aware of the people, the places, the news and the treasures of our area. I felt connected to a community I’m proud of.

So many local papers have gone the way of economy by primarily compiling syndicated national news. The Press Democrat actually reports our local news and brings it all home with our own live reporters and voices. I commend the reporters, managers and publishers for their mission to bring our news closer to home.

KATHLEEN MEADOWS

Santa Rosa

Choosing a sheriff

EDITOR: I believe it is time to switch to having the Board of Supervisors select our sheriff instead of citizens voting. Most of us don’t have the knowledge to make such an important decision. Most people form their opinion from newspaper articles, radio ads and campaign signs. Only a small percentage of us actually attend or listen to candidate debates and put any effort into researching their backgrounds.

As we have seen with Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, when he has refused to enforce county health orders due to his own personal beliefs and political leanings, citizens have little recourse but to wait until the next election.

I also believe the sheriff, as well as all law enforcement and elected officials, should be required to open up their social media accounts for inspection. This would probably show and give us more valuable information and insight about a person’s philosophy, political position and character than we can glean from flyers and campaign ads.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

