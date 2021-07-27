Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A proper reward

EDITOR: “Dreamers” who have served in our military … what is the issue? Anyone who puts their life in harm’s way for this county should be afforded citizenship, or at least a very abbreviated path. We have trouble getting our own citizens to serve, so why not honor those Dreamers who have served? I wonder how many have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country?

JOHN DOOLITTLE

Bodega Bay

Putting others at risk

EDITOR: Once again, ignorance and selfishness rear their ugly heads. COVID deniers, anti-vaxxers, the ignorant and the selfish are now seemingly directing health care policy. Because of their lack of concern for the general health of our communities, we may once again become a mask-wearing society (“County urges masks indoors,” July 17). It has been clearly demonstrated that the vast majority of new COVID cases involve the unvaccinated, who additionally pose a deadly threat to the innocent who cannot, or are not eligible to, receive the vaccine. I am worn out by the contempt these individuals have for our health and safety. They deserve only our scorn.

S.P. KANE

Sebastopol

County should stay put

EDITOR: I want to encourage the supervisors to support construction of new county buildings at the current county-

owned site (“County nearer to decision on move,” Sunday). The suggestion to move the county complex to downtown Santa Rosa has a number of problems. The most obvious is the significant increase in the funds needed to move from the current site.

It is incumbent on the supervisors to minimize the cost of new facilities so more important community needs can be addressed. Downtown Santa Rosa does not need another large building. The parking situation will be further compounded, and you can be sure Santa Rosa will want to charge for parking.

A move will not bring more business to the downtown core as promised. People go to county facilities for specific needs, not to shop or dine; note the lack of such facilities around the current county offices. A change in venue will not change the nature of constituents’ use of county facilities.

Please do not be swayed by arguments about the revitalization of the downtown core. It may need help, but bringing county facilities there will not address that issue.

JIM BRAY

Santa Rosa

Voting no on recall

EDITOR: Being district attorney in a county the size of ours seems like a challenging job. Not only do you need to make sure your staff is competent in prosecuting cases, but how you interact with victims has a lasting impact. There are also serious nonviolent crimes and civil matters to deal with.

That is what the recall of Jill Ravitch is about — a serious nonviolent civil case. A wealthy developer is upset because he was held accountable.

If you have a lot of money, what are your options? If you can’t get the case dropped, you can spend millions on a recall campaign. This has forced us, Sonoma County taxpayers, to cough up more than $900,000 to fund a recall election.

Nonbiased opinions of the job Ravitch has done as district attorney have been positive. The victims of crimes seem to be pleased with the job she has done, which is a good barometer.

As a voter in this county, how will you vote on this recall? If you feel a wealthy developer should have the power to control local law enforcement, then you should vote to recall. Personally, I’ll vote against the recall.

GARY BACHELOR

Sebastopol

Not our local paper

EDITOR: Your Sunday editorial (“A move downtown can benefit county and community”) proves once again that The Press Democrat may be Santa Rosa’s local newspaper, but it doesn’t think much of the rest of Sonoma County. While the news article on a possible county administrative center move devotes two short paragraphs (out of 29) to possible neighborhood or distributed county service centers in Sonoma and west county (“County nearer to decision on move”), the editorial fails to mention them at all.

Instead the editorial addresses the benefits to downtown and Railroad Square, a remake of the skyline, the transit mall, etc. It notes “multiple missed opportunities” and $10 million a year to lease extra space (largely in Santa Rosa) but somehow doesn’t think the idea of distributed or district county service centers (perhaps in north and south county as well) is even worth a passing thought.

CHRISTINE PRICE

Kenwood

Preserving languages

EDITOR: I would like to say thank you to The Press Democrat and Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez for the front-page story about the Mayan language program on KBBF radio (“Retracing cultural roots,” Wednesday). Every culture and every language that is lost to civilization is at least as devastating as each life-form that becomes extinct. I feel there is a deep inequity, though, in attention paid to these tragedies, so I am happy to see our local paper making a difference.

LYNNE BROWN

Santa Rosa

