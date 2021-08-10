Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Major water users

EDITOR: Thanks for Thursday’s editorial reminding the 20% water users how important it is to develop our water-saving muscle (“It’s time to get serious about saving water”). I see editorials occasionally about agricultural and commercial interests — the 80% users.

I hope there will be an editorial soon that gets into the weeds about industrial use beyond the winery production cutbacks that you mentioned. Can you point out industrial water-saving hacks in the vein of “scrape, don’t rinse,” “serving pasta from the pot” and teeth-brushing etiquette? It would be useful for all of us to contrast and compare. Because this is a team sport, it is important to assure a level playing field.

MIKE TURGEON

Santa Rosa

A dangerous platform

EDITOR: Staff Writer Phil Barber writes that “vaccine holdouts don’t see themselves as selfish …” (“Vaccination divide widening in county,” Wednesday). Yet reading the words of those holdouts, it’s difficult to draw any other conclusion.

Shelby Dodson assesses his COVID risks — he’s “super athletic and very healthy” — and rejects vaccination. But his stated devotion to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness ignores the hazard he poses to other life- and liberty-loving Americans. Whatever his personal risks, he could easily spread COVID to others, perhaps fatally so. How is that not selfish?

He is also a spreader of disinformation. He believes, wrongly, that vaccination leads to the development of variants. In reality, vaccines are highly effective in protecting against variants. The proof? Look no further than America’s ICUs, where the vast majority of critically ill delta variant patients are unvaccinated.

Finally, Dodson resorts to threats of violence, warning that he and his social media followers will forcibly shut down the city of San Francisco should vaccine mandates be enacted. So much for liberty.

Still, Barber didn’t challenge Dodson. Perhaps he was aiming for reportorial balance, but when interview subjects spout easily disprovable “facts” and make menacing threats, it’s time to push back — or at least stop giving them a platform.

DR. MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: So, the Sonoma County supervisors voted to move their offices downtown at the taxpayer’s cost of $55 million per year for 30 years. Boy, that would fix a lot of roads and other infrastructure needs. What is wrong with these people? They certainly don’t have citizens’ needs at the top of their list.

STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

Forest management

EDITOR: The Bootleg fire in Oregon tests the narrative that intensive forest management will reduce the occurrence of big fires (“Bootleg fire tests years of forest management,” July 21). Logging, clear cuts, selective thinning and prescribed burns are pervasive throughout Bootleg’s 400,000-acre footprint. Yet the managed lands burned the fastest.

Ironically, the highest rate of spread was in the intensively managed Sycan Marsh Preserve, which is owned by the Nature Conservancy. Fire went through the preserve in less than a day, spreading rapidly through its logged and thinned forests. When fire touched the wilderness and roadless areas featuring dense forests, it slowed down. Management didn’t prevent or stop the fire from growing to 400,000 acres. And multiple previous studies indicate that thinned forests tend to burn with high intensity.

Sonoma County can learn from the Bootleg fire experience. There’s no dispute that home-hardening and creating defensible space around homes is a good idea. However, fuels management at landscape scale is another matter. There may be unintended consequences to excessive and perpetual vegetation management.

Beyond the potential for rapid spread of fire, consider how intense management degrades our life-sustaining ecosystems and watersheds, destroying wildlife habitat, compacting soil and creating erosion and runoff.

JANIS WATKINS

Healdsburg

Dismissive Will

EDITOR: You have to admire George F. Will. In three words — “fashionable political causes” — he manages to dismiss systemic racism and climate change as legitimate concerns of the Federal Reserve in how they impact the economy (“Governing gives way to political performance,” July 22).

In fact, if they are simply “fashionable political causes,” they shouldn’t be of concern to any of us for any reason. Foolish us who are worried about wildfires and melting polar caps, droughts and floods. Foolish us who are concerned about justice and fairness for all people and the latest attempt to disenfranchise voters of color. We are justly chastened and apologize.

RICHARD BLOOM

Cotati

Besting a grizzly

EDITOR: Harper’s magazine recently published a survey of Americans who believe they can defeat different types of animals in an unarmed fight. Nine percent believe they could beat a crocodile, 8% believe they could beat an elephant, 8% believe they could beat a lion, and (my favorite) 6% believe they could beat a grizzly bear. I would bet these folks also think we can beat COVID-19 without getting vaccinated.

STEVEN TRUTER

Santa Rosa

