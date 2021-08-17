Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A tragic loss

EDITOR: Twenty years of war in Afghanistan ended in a tragic and embarrassing loss for the U.S., which through Democratic and Republican administrations has suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

We declared war after the Sept. 11 attacks with the stated purpose of ridding Afghanistan of al-Qaida and the Taliban regime that hosted them. A noble cause. Many Americans, including me, flew American flags as a gesture of pride and resolve, supporting our brave men and women in uniform.

Fourteen years later, during Barack Obama’s presidency, we entered negotiations with the Taliban — the Islamist regime that denied women education and health care and blew up 2,000-year-old statues, claiming that arts and music are anti-Islam.

Four years later, under President Donald Trump, we made a deal with the devil, throwing the Afghan people under the bus by agreeing to vacate without any leverage.

And now under President Joe Biden, U.S. troops are rushing to get our personnel out of Afghanistan in a scene reminiscent of our last day in Saigon.

Make no mistake, this is a defeat diplomatically and militarily. The ramifications will harm U.S. credibility and standing in the world for decades to come.

So next time, let’s reflect on what it means to opt for war before another military adventure costing blood and treasure.

KAMRAN AZMOUDEH

Santa Rosa

Wildfire perspective

EDITOR: It’s summer in California and fire season. There have always been, and always will be, fires in the West. It’s a function of this beautiful climate, but it comes at a steep price. Historically, 4 million to 11 million acres a year burned in California alone. But over the past 150 years, we have not allowed this natural cycle to happen.

Look at pictures of Yosemite and the Sierra Nevada from the late 1800s and you will see a dramatically different scene than the one today. Spotty forests have given way to walls of trees, the majority of which seem to be dying. Trees don’t live forever, last I checked.

Firefighters on the Bootleg fire in Oregon noticed that areas that had been thinned and cleared of years of undergrowth burned less hot and did not “crown.” We need to get back to managing the forests in a sustainable way. Clear the underbrush, take a few trees, leave various sizes to grow.

The choice is either a few extra 2x4s, which would lower the price of lumber, with a standing forest, or a burned-out forest where nothing is living. Seems like an easy solution.

T. WALTER WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

Recall insanity

EDITOR: I just received my voter guide for the upcoming recall election. There are 46 people running for governor, plus a write-in possibility, if Gavin Newsom is recalled. Forty-six people. The last time we had a recall, it was a circus, but it made some kind of weird political sense. And it was entertaining. This time it is just insanity. Somebody could become governor who we know nothing about, because he or she got the most votes over all the other people we know nothing about. Please vote against recalling Newsom, even if you don’t like him, just to prove we are not as crazy as it looks like we are.

GAIL OUTLAW

Santa Rosa

Lift the lamp

EDITOR: The alchemy of America’s melting pot yielded Olympic gold yet again. Did you see Sunisa Lee, a child of Hmong immigrants?

I volunteered with Tressler Lutheran Service in Pennsylvania for refugee resettlement after the fall of Saigon in 1975. I remember a teenage boy with sandals, shorts and a T-shirt carrying a small paper bag with a change of underwear someone had given him. I saw a family bolt and hide in terror at the sound of the siren of a firetruck going by. I helped a Hmong woman get a job as a dishwasher where I was waitressing. Food, health and safety in America. We were barely aware of Title IX. Not even a wisp of a dream of Olympic gold.

And here we are again, the chance to rescue allies from a fallen place, to lift American’s “lamp beside the golden door” to benefit from a future Afghan American’s thrilling reflection of our county’s greatness.

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Foundering democracy

EDITOR: Americans are a pretty accepting bunch of people. As a general rule, we do not like to judge others. We have our own personal north star — values that guide us and point us in the right direction. However, there comes a time when we have to say the obvious out loud. Maybe even from the rooftops.

One of our two major political parties is completely off the rails. They have endorsed a former president who is callow and has only one guiding principle: to obtain and hold power.

All else revolves around that goal. Truth does not matter, only the fictional narratives that will feed the possibility that he, and he alone, can control things. The pandemic is a hoax. Joe Biden did not win the election. The insurrection was a love fest. Immigrants are horrible and our biggest problem. Climate change is for Europeans to foolishly worry about.

No longer can we as a people accept this frame of mind as our reality. For goodness sake, get off the fence and start howling like you mean it, or the ship of democracy is heading to Davey Jones’ locker.

NOEL J. O’NEILL

Willits

