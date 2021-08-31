Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Corporate taxes

EDITOR: Anthony Morgan wrote that Joe Biden “and his cohorts claim that higher taxes on the rich and corporations will pay for (the infrastructure bill). Corporations pass on taxes to consumers, so we get stuck with another tax hike” (Taxes vs. philanthropy,” Letters, Aug. 24). When the previous administration reduced corporate tax rates from as high as 39% to a flat 21%, why didn’t these same corporations reduce consumer prices?

And it appears through research that the only measurable increases in philanthropic donations during the past administration was to various elected officials, political action committees and political parties. The arts and humanities suffered tremendously from the lack of donations.

RON PAVELKA

Cloverdale

Misleading ad

EDITOR: Just as I was about to read your article about the attack on District Attorney Jill Ravitch, the ad came on the radio (“Developer ups ante against Ravitch,” Aug. 19). I don’t recall her brother’s car accident, but anyone with half a brain knows family members cannot serve as judges or prosecutors for relatives. And it was a different county.

I do remember the sewage dumping case, however. This was not just some hapless guy accidentally dumping his RV waste into a sewer. It was a business owner who charged customers to properly haul away waste, then dumped it in municipal drains to avoid paying hazardous waste fees. And he did it more than once, causing sewage problems in the surrounding neighborhoods, which cost people money, inconvenience and mess.

The ad also refers to this man’s last name as a reason for the “unfair” treatment, implying that his ethnicity led to a harsher punishment. This is just a sleazy ad all around.

My dad always said, “Money talks.” It does talk, but it doesn’t necessarily tell the whole truth.

SHERRILL DUNNING-RILEY

Windsor

Insatiable military

EDITOR: Joe Biden made the right decision to pull out of Afghanistan, only 20 years late. Had the U.S. chosen to stay five more years the outcome would be the same. History, through the ages, shows that one cannot have the support of a population that views you as an occupier. Eventually the occupier is kicked out.

Forget the blame game. Our Congress is as corrupt as the Afghan one. They allow the military-industrial complex to govern our foreign policy. The blame rests plainly on the shoulders of the American people for allowing the military budget to keep growing. With this year’s appropriation of $750 billion for the military and $530 billion for domestic programs, expect more war adventures.

At the end of the Cold War, Russia could have become a solid ally. Instead, the military promoted a policy of bringing NATO to the border of Russia so that Russia would react (in Georgia, then in Ukraine).

Now the Pentagon can ask for bigger budgets. They may have to fight simultaneously on two continents. Why not a third continent, to triple the budget? Cuba and South America?

HUBERT MOREL-SEYTOUX

Santa Rosa

A different perspective

EDITOR: I would like to provide a different perspective to John Washam’s two points on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall (“Reasons to recall,” Letters, Aug. 13). Of the 53% who voted to retain the death penalty, if executioners were selected like jurors, I wonder if they would be so keen when called upon to be the one to push the button? I’m guessing not.

And those undocumented immigrants — the folks who provide us with cheap food, cheap hotels, cheap house cleaners, cheap construction workers, cheap caregivers, and who commit fewer crimes, are more likely to be employed and make fewer demands on social services than the native born — come here for the same reason as everyone who came to this country and made it great: to make a better life for themselves.

Their employers who break the law, including the previous guy in the White House, almost never get punished. Our arcane immigration system ensures that they can never become legal. There is no line for them to get into, even though we face a terrible shortage or workers, and they pay an estimated $15 billion to $20 billion a year into Social Security and Medicare that they can never claim.

LEO JONES

Santa Rosa

Recall cost: $3,383 a day

EDITOR: Sonoma County median household income is $86,604. Average Sonoma County household income is $109,563. Bill Gallaher has spent $1.6 million (and counting) in an effort to unseat District Attorney Jill Ravitch for protecting Sonoma County’s citizens.

He has made the decision to use a portion of his wealth equal to 14.6 years of income for an average Sonoma County household to possibly have the last word on the 2017 Gallaher debacle.

The daily cost of his revengeful quest between the recall election on Sept. 14 and Dec. 31, 2022, when the district attorney retires from office, is $3,383. It is a shame that Gallagher, if he was truly interested in justice, could not have been more creative with his daily $3,383 contribution.

Vote no on the district attorney recall.

LINDA TAVIS

Santa Rosa

