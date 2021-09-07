Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Talking like terrorists

EDITOR: I was stunned at President Joe Biden’s words to whoever is responsible for the attack at Kabul airport that killed 13 Americans: “We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay.” How are these words different from what the killers did? Are we so morally bankrupt that revenge is our only response?

We have rained thousands of drones on Afghanistan in the past 20 years, many of which missed their targets and killed innocent people. Are Afghan lives worth less than American lives? Our government’s actions have repulsed and angered so many around the world. People don’t forget the pain of injustice done to them.

We have got to stand up and stop this arrogance and madness possessing so many of our leaders or we will all be destroyed. We need to apologize to the Afghan people for the unspeakable harm we’ve caused them for 20 years.

We all want peace in our world, but peace is the fruit of justice. Peace comes when we do unto others as we want them to do unto us. This is the central teaching of all religions. It’s time we stop, listen and commit ourselves to act accordingly.

THERESE MUGHANNAM-WALRATH

Santa Rosa

A lack of input

EDITOR: I am usually willing to give our local elected officials the benefit of the doubt, but the recent decision to move Sonoma County’s administrative offices into already congested downtown Santa Rosa is mind-boggling. The lack of community input sought by the Board of Supervisors concerns me.

According to the county’s news release, “The Board directed staff in January to work with the City of Santa Rosa and community partners to evaluate possible site options in downtown Santa Rosa.”

That's it? No hearings, no polling, no voting? Why has the public not been involved in what will be the largest capital improvement project in decades?

The focus seems to be how this move will benefit our public servants rather than how this move will improve services for those needing birth certificates, building permits, tax and voter information. How is this a fiscally prudent use of tax dollars and existing resources? How will this make our lives better?

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

A question of trust

EDITOR: Last year the public was asked to vote for one of five possible sculptures for the north end of Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square. The top vote-getter in that survey was “The Dome” by Napa artist Gordon Huether. The Art in Public Places Committee decided to ignore the results. They selected “UNUM,” one of the least favorites in the public survey. Now, we are asked to submit words and phrases to be cut into the structure of “UNUM.” How can we trust the Art in Public Places Committee to accept our phrases when they chose to ignore our votes?

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

Don’t wait for a fire

EDITOR: It is irrefutable that fireworks can and do start fires. Even safe and sane fireworks that are misused or end up in the wrong hands can ignite a fire causing damage, injury or destruction.

Sales of fireworks provide funding for some organizations. This year only 13 nonprofits sought funding from fireworks sales in Rohnert Park. Not a single one has stated that voting yes on Measure D will cause it to close down. They will continue to operate. They will continue to do their good work.

Our neighbors in Sonoma County have suffered greatly from fires and from the harmful air pollution caused by them. To date, Rohnert and Cotati have been spared fires. A fire in Rohnert Park, whether minor or catastrophic, should not be a prerequisite for a ban on fireworks sales.

To be sure, Measure D is an emotional issue, but it should not be a difficult one. Nobody wants a fire to occur, regardless of the cause. We can all do our part to reduce the risk of fire. If you live in Rohnert Park, vote yes on Measure D to prohibit the sales and use of fireworks. If you can’t vote but know people who can, encourage them to vote yes on D.

DAVID BALLATI

Rohnert Park

Don’t trust the polls

EDITOR: The latest recall poll shows Gavin Newsom’s win could be a landslide victory. I don’t believe that for a second. I don’t believe polls. I still remember so vividly what happened in 2016 when everyone thought Hillary Clinton was a sure bet.

Democrats thought there would never be enough Americans who could be conned into voting for a person who was obviously running only for the publicity, not to win. And then the shock that went through all of us when the monster did win. Look what he did to our country in four short years. He started destroying it piece by piece.

Now here comes Larry Elder, prancing into the picture as California’s savior. However, in reality, he is the misogynistic, anti-vaxxer, anti-masker, more Trump than Trump candidate trying to replace Newsom. Be careful what you wish for. We do not want what is happening in Texas, Florida and other red states to happen in California. Californians must vote like our lives depends on it, because they do. Please vote no on the recall.

KAROLINE E. ESQUIVEL

Novato

