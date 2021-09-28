Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

An undivided America

EDITOR: We hear about how the United States is divided. The media takes every opportunity to write or air stories about how the left and right disagree on everything. But wait a minute. We are still one country. We are still people who love this country. We are still people who give our lives to defend our freedoms. We protect the right to vote for whom we choose. We love our freedom of speech.

We may disagree on things, but on the whole we all agree that this is the best country on Earth, and we need to work to preserve it. We find so many people who want to immigrate to our country, most with good intentions, seeking a freer life than the one from which they are fleeing.

So the next time you read or see a news report or listen to a person who tells you we are a divided country, remember what we have in common. When you see the American flag flying freely above fire stations and government buildings, hospitals and homes, stop and be thankful that we live in a country that at its core is undivided.

NORMAN BLACKBURN

Santa Rosa

Right to decide

EDITOR: Anthony Trimino’s reported comments made no sense to me (“Battle heats up over proving vaccination,” Wednesday). He said it was like segregation that he was not allowed to dine inside a restaurant because he was not vaccinated. It is no more like segregation than requiring that you wear shoes or are able to pay the bill. Some people will be excluded, but it is deemed to be the right of the restaurant owner and the state to make those requirements for dining.

Everyone has the right to decide if they will get vaccinated or not, but within that right is responsibility. If you decide not to get vaccinated, then you take responsibility for your choice and accept that some activities will be prohibited to you, as well as accepting that you might become infected with COVID-19. You should also take responsibility to make sure you do not infect other people.

Only children demand freedom without responsibility.

MARY HOWLAND

Sonoma

Deserving thanks

EDITOR: I saw two anti-law enforcement letters in the paper on Sept. 20: Stuart Caveney’s “Anti-vax police officers” and Dan Drummond’s “No free lunch.”

Caveney forgot to mentioned fire personnel, emergency crews, teachers and registered nurses, just to mention a few. Should they be fired too, never mind the shortages?

If Drummond thinks law enforcement can be bought by businesses donating dinner to an entire shift of deputies, dispatchers and other personnel, he needs to rethink where these businesses are located. Are there in county-served areas or a city-served area?

What about all the free food that is given away to fire personnel and support personnel who are trying to save California from burning up? Are these businesses and people thinking they are going to get additional protection? How about a thank you for those who do a job that nobody else wants to do.

MICHAEL PATRICK SR.

Petaluma

Hold Milley accountable

EDITOR: Did Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, actually tell a high Chinese official: “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise”? If it is a fact, it was treason, a clear violation of the law. Milley should be court-martialed and, at least, receive a dishonorable discharge.

Given the circumstances, he may have done the right thing. However, he must assume the consequences of his illegal action. The greatest corruption is not in the violation of the law but in the selective enforcement of the law.

During World War I, several Hutterites served time in Alcatraz. They had violated the law by refusing to participate in the war because of their moral and religious convictions. They paid the price.

If no action is taken against Milley for his treason and insubordination, why shouldn’t Edward Snowden be able to return to the U.S. with a full pardon? Why should so many low-ranking employees still serve lengthy jail sentences for having released some secret information, labeled secret primarily to hide the illegal and immoral behavior of the government?

HUBERT MOREL-SEYTOUX

Santa Rosa

No one is disposable

EDITOR: I’m not sure what Michael Kamplain is saying — “we are already living in a dystopian age where death is good and life is bad” (“A dystopian age,” Letters, Sept. 19). What? And no one is thinking that “aborting our own species is good.”

On social media there’s a post that in part reads “I stand with Becky who found out at her 20 week scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into the world has developed without life sustaining organs. I stand with Vanessa who went into her confirmation appointment after YEARS of trying to conceive only to hear silence where there should be a heartbeat.” These are only two of the 11 examples the post gives.

This is a hard decision for women, and it shouldn’t be based on whether you agree with their situation. Why don’t we hold men accountable and have child support begin at 6 weeks? Better yet, let’s give all young men a vasectomy and then when they are mature and married, they can reverse the procedure. Or give the man who gets a woman pregnant the same punishment as the woman if she gets an abortion.

Would Kamplain like his body regulated by the government? No one is “disposable,” not even women.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

