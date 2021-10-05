Tuesday’s letters to the editor

Oblivious anti-vaxxers

EDITOR: Your article about the vaccination mandate at Morimoto restaurant in Napa illustrated how some of these anti-vaxxers need to rethink their point of view (“Battle heats up over proving vaccination,” Sept. 22). One customer who was asked to dine on the patio while vaccinated patrons sat in the air-conditioned interior is quoted as saying, "It hit us like a ton of bricks — this is what segregation looks like."

No, sir. That is white privilege talking. People who were refused entry to restaurants because of the color of their skin -- something they had no control over — knew what segregation looked like. They experienced it for generations. By contrast, Anthony Trimino has a choice. He can choose to get vaccinated. Problem solved.

Another anti-vaxxer was quoted as saying, "It shouldn't be an issue. Do I want to be told I shouldn't go parasailing, that I shouldn't swim with the sharks?" What this person overlooks is that those activities involve risk only to oneself. It's not like refusing to get vaccinated, a choice that also endangers other people and the whole community.

My patience with these people is running out. They need to get some sense into their head and do the right thing, for all our sakes. Get vaccinated, please.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

Target your purchases

EDITOR: I was just reading the paper after a 50-hour week of grinding and a quick rip to Mount Shasta. I was checking out the broken supply chain story on the Oct. 3 front page (“Inside the broken US supply chain”). I see a glass half full.

If shipping costs from Asia have quadrupled since January for toys electronics clothing, etc., what better time than now to buy American, Canadian, Mexican, etc. I get that we can’t retool manufacturing overnight, but if you are in Lowe’s looking at pruning shears, buy the ones made in Mexico.

We will be a global economy from here forward. But think about the guy who built what you are buying and how far it was shipped and at what environmental cost.

Nobody out hustles the U.S. worker. This nightmare we’re in isn’t over, so let’s go out there, work hard and kick some tail.

JOHN CURTICE

Petaluma

A ‘fake news’ cartoon

EDITOR: I write to protest the Oct. 3 editorial cartoon showing hordes of “fired unvaccinated medical personnel” -- not due to a viewpoint I oppose, but because it is factually wrong. Fake news if you will.

There are no mass firings. The percentages are minimal and are well covered in reliable news outlets. For example, the Houston Methodist Hospital system in Texas had a combined 153 resignations and dismissals out of 25, 000 employees. That’s 0.6%.

By all means, present a variety of opinions, but please check your facts.

DAVID L. SMITH

Santa Rosa

Health and safety

EDITOR: Carole I. Huygen wants to know why cyclists “suddenly” need the right to slow through stop signs at empty intersections (“Cyclists should stop,” Letters, Oct. 1). There’s nothing sudden about this movement, which started in California in 2008 on the heels of Idaho’s adoption of the policy in 1982.

Eight other states have adopted similar legislation in the past five years, with results similar to Idaho’s 14.5% drop in bicycle vs. car accidents. This is the primary reason we want the “Idaho stop” adopted here: to make our cycling trips safer.

If it also makes cycling through urban areas easier, great. If that encourages more people to ditch their cars for bikes (even just a couple times a week), great again. We’ll all be healthier, happier citizens for it.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

Texas: A great state

EDITOR: I have read so many letters, including on Oct. 2 by Connie Kellogg (“‘Pro-life’ Texas”), about free this and free that. This is called socialism, and it does not work.

Texas is a great state with great people. They have conservative values and are pro- life and believe in working hard so they do not need financial assistance from government. What a great state. California needs to be more like Texas. Respect the laws, respect good moral values and believe in God.

Santa Rosa, with the homeless, garbage everywhere and illegal street racing, is a good example of a socialist country. Do whatever, get the freebies and stay home and not care about anything.

Maybe I’m wrong, but this is what I see, and it’s getting worse. Not the way Americans should be or want to be.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Stop solar fees

EDITOR: The climate crisis calls for all hands on deck. Unfortunately, that’s not happening in Sacramento. Some in government are working for us and the future. Others appear to be working for vested interests. This is serious and calls for Gov. Gavin Newsom to take a stand.

The California Energy Commission is working for us. It adopted the 2022 energy code, including a huge push on rooftop solar and battery storage. It is calculated that this code will provide an estimated $1.5 billion in consumer benefits over 30 years and reduce greenhouse gases equivalent to taking 2.2 million cars off the road for a year.

The California Public Utility Commission may be another story. Instead of incentivizing rooftop solar, microgrids and battery storage like the energy commission, it appears to be seriously considering the utilities’ proposal to hit solar users with huge monthly fees for installing solar panels.

If utilities win, the cost of installing solar panels will double. This is literally insane and terrifying that our government is seriously considering it.

Newsom can’t let one branch of government undermine his urgent climate change goals. He must take charge and ensure that millions of Californians can get rooftop solar and batteries.

JANE BENDER

Santa Rosa

