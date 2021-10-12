Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

One-person rule

EDITOR: I’m thinking that this democracy/republic thing is played out. What Americans want is a revolving government led by a single person. Congress hasn’t passed any laws of note for many years and won’t take up the large issues of the day — immigration reform, national debt or which countries deserve a drone strike now and then.

In California, the governor was given almost unlimited emergency powers at the beginning of the pandemic, which he used well. But now we have the lowest COVID rates in the U.S., and he is happy to keep these unlimited powers a bit longer.

In Sonoma County, our public health officer can make rules as she sees fit without the Board of Supervisors debating them or allowing substantial public input. But for just one more year, unless she changes her mind.

It isn’t enough to say, “I agree with some of these decisions.” Our government is based on checks and balances. Nor is every rule “just like the Third Reich,” and some of them seem to have helped our community.

We could tolerate debating ideas when we were at war, and we can tolerate debates now. Or we can apologize to King George III and give his family the land back.

ALAN PETTY

Santa Rosa

Looking to leave

EDITOR: Canada returned my telephone call. I was surprised. I had called some time ago. Truthfully, it was after New Zealand told me that I was not young enough or rich enough and didn’t have a skill they need to be a Kiwi. If I were a citizen of another British Commonwealth country, then I could move to New Zealand.

My neighbor to the north asked, “Why are you interested in becoming a Canadian?” My reply, “Gun control.” I could have mentioned the crazy former president and my fear of losing women’s rights for self-choice.

I have visited New Zealand, and it seems to me to be the best of people and of government. Someone wrote, “United States of Canada.” I don’t know whom to credit, but it sounds good to me.

My father’s family came in 1634, my mother’s in 1632. I don’t see their hope.

BETZ MILLER

Santa Rosa

Paying the tab

EDITOR: Mitch and Chuck go into a restaurant. Each orders a meal, and each finishes his meal. Both are satisfied, but Mitch doesn’t want to pay for his meal. Why? Mitch wants to embarrass Chuck in front of the waiter. Our current national debt is not about any new Democratic spending policy; it’s just to pay the money already spent and approved by both parties. The dispute is childish and dangerous in the extreme. Both parties play this stupid game. That said, Mitch McConnell has taken it too far.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

Wildfire settlements

EDITOR: As a Nun’s Canyon fire survivor, I was surprised by the omission of the Nun’s Canyon fire in the article on PG&E’s liability.

Luckily, insurance covered the rebuilding of our home, but it did not cover the cost to restore the former business. We also did not suffer loss of life, something no one should take lightly as more horror stories of casualties from the fire and from fighting the fire emerge.

Regarding the $14.5 billion in payouts, we will at some point receive 30% of our total claim. After the payout, we may or may not receive the rest. It is my understanding that the cities and towns around us have been paid in full. I have also heard that PG&E is suggesting it may be $2.5 billion short of the payoff. I would have thought it important to cover individual owners and small businesses.

More importantly, poorly maintained equipment continues to destroy homes, communities and families.

Lastly, has anyone seen an accurate accounting of the funds donated to the wildfire fund in 2017 and again in 2019?

REBECCA BAILEY

Glen Ellen

Saving water

EDITOR: I want to thank Kerry Benefield for her column on saving water (“Forget a green thumb, go gray,” Friday). I have been collecting rainwater to use for irrigation for years. We have three 55-gallon drums. My husband built gutters to carry water directly into them. We invested in a small sump pump to aid in emptying them.

For the past year or so I have been using gray water on my flowers and vegetables. When I rinse dishes to put in the dishwasher, it all goes into a watering can to transfer outside. When I run water to get it hot enough for my bath, hair and face washing, it goes into a bucket in my tub and is used to flush the toilet.

Then again, there is that adage, if it’s yellow, let it mellow. If it’s brown, flush it down.

YVONNE KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

Immigrant tenacity

EDITOR: I read with delight about the Nobel Prize recipients for medicine — one being Ardem Patapoutian, an Armenian immigrant who lived in Lebanon during a tumultuous civil war (“Pair win Nobel for medicine,” Oct. 5). He came to California, did odd jobs to become a resident, then attend UCLA. I imagine that somewhere in our midst is a dreamer who is discovering her passion for the sciences. Maybe she’s a food server or she does part-time gigs for a Spanish language radio or newspaper. Who will help her on her road less traveled? Ah, so many possibilities to appreciate immigrant tenacity.

MARIA SOLAREZ

Sonoma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.