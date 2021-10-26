Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Don’t be fooled

EDITOR: Wednesday’s article about California mayors promoting sports betting was interesting. The proposal is backed by major sports betting operators DraftKings, FanDuel and WynnBET.

The proposed initiative would raise “hundreds of millions of dollars for services including addiction treatment services.” Gambling addiction is a severe problem in this country. I’m sure it also leads to some homelessness. The initiative just might create one of the issues it is trying to solve.

The next time you see a televised ad for online gambling, pause the ad when all the little print appears on the bottom of the screen telling you or someone you know to call this or that number if you think you have a gambling problem.

The article also says “the spending of the hundreds of million dollars will be subject to audits and strict oversight” to ensure the money is spent for the intended purposes. I find that hard to believe. Probably 10% to 15% of all taxes collected would end up in these services. The rest will go to the audits and oversight committees — maybe even unfunded pension liabilities.

Don’t let online betting companies promise all this when it is the companies that would prosper while most everyone else would lose.

MARC GRAESSLE

Rohnert Park

Wealth addicts

EDITOR: Addiction, says Wikipedia, is “a biopsychosocial disorder characterized by compulsive engagement in rewarding stimuli despite adverse consequences.” There are substance addictions, such as alcohol, opioids and nicotine. There are process addictions, such as gambling, sex, eating, shopping and hoarding. Paradoxically, the most destructive addiction of all is rarely mentioned; it’s the addiction to wealth.

Wealth addicts hide their wealth out of sight in tax havens, shell companies and money laundering schemes, similar to an alcoholic hiding liquor bottles around their garage. Where does the wealth come from? Billions are gained from businesses such as tobacco, pharmaceuticals, oil, social media and banking. Illegally gained wealth is derived from human trafficking, arms dealing, drug dealing, political corruption, dictatorship.

It’s the scale of damage caused by wealth addiction that make it the most dangerous of all addictions. For example, individual opioid addicts risk overdose and death. Wealth addicts are consumed by insatiable greed and are not constrained by social norms, laws or conscience. Sometimes they are delusional to the point of thinking they are anointed by God and entitled to exploit anything and everything in the natural world. Their behavior has extremely adverse consequences for the health, safety and well-being of the entire planet.

CHARLES WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

Rolling back the calendar

EDITOR: Texas has done it again. After a winter of burning furniture to avoid freezing, another frontier hardship has been added to the burden of womankind, namely losing control of their own bodies. The vigilante law supporting a false right-to-life mission is right out of the 19th century — back when women died in childbirth and babies weren’t named until their first birthday due to childhood diseases.

The supreme irony in this situation — if the Wild West prosecution feature isn’t enough — is the use of “fetal cardiac activity” as the touchstone. What? That isn’t even a medical definition but, hey, that’s Texas for you: rocket science for some, and no electricity for others.

If life is so precious, how about ending the death penalty, Texas? If this pro-life law is drawn from religious beliefs, what are they? Texas-Taliban? If Texas wants to roll back the calendar, how about sticking with technology available to physicians way back then? Check the heartbeat with a stethoscope. Or, better yet, let women decide what happens in their bodies — you know, like men get to do.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

An unwelcoming message

EDITOR: We were so disappointed to see a huge banner posted on the front lawn at St. Eugene’s Church in Santa Rosa proclaiming, “God’s Marriage = 1 man and 1 woman.” What an unwelcoming sign for our neighborhood. It’s sad that the church still feels so threatened by loving same-sex relationships that it feels the need to compensate with a huge negative message.

The Memorial Hospital neighborhood is made up of people of all different stripes. On our block, we have become even closer during the pandemic. We share produce grown in our yards, we have block parties, and we support one another. St Eugene’s, with its massive reminder that its love is limited, is missing out. My God loves everyone without limitations. Luckily, we can find many other places of worship that open their loving arms to all people.

RACHEL MINOR

and CINDY MEYERS

Santa Rosa

No plastic trash bags

EDITOR: What are you thinking, Press Democrat? Your article about trash bags fails to mention the one good option: no plastic bags (“Sifting through many options for trash bags,” Saturday). One of the simplest things consumers can do to eliminate plastic waste is stop using plastic garbage bags. With composting food scraps and mixed-stream recycling, there is no reason whatsoever to “package” your trash. Please consider promoting solutions rather than reinforcing old bad habits. We know better and can do better.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.