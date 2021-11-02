Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Protest — but do it legally

EDITOR: This country needs more activists. Too many citizens are complacent and don’t want to confront the many problems we face. We also need to learn how to promote a cause without infringing on the rights of others. I was disappointed to read that the Farm Bureau meeting on dealing with activists was canceled (“County official pulls out of event,” Thursday). It could have been a way to inform Farm Bureau members on how to defend their personal and property rights without escalating into violence. Protesters have the right to protest, but only legally.

I am saddened to watch on TV as right-wing protesters shout down speakers at school board meetings and even threaten to burn their house. I am saddened to read about animal rights protesters breaking into and vandalizing places. It is gross hypocrisy to say that violations of law and indecency justify what my side does but not what the other side does.

Let’s try to get along with those who, on some issue, we disagree.

MAT KELLER

Occidental

A broken party

EDITOR: Our system of government is largely dependent upon two functioning political parties. Unfortunately, that is not the case today. The Republican Party was founded on opposition to the expansion of slavery, promotion of economic reforms and, later, fiscal conservatism. What we see now is an institution that is only a shell of itself and its founding principles.

Today, we view a party intent on opposing progress, protecting the wealthy, ignoring health and environmental science, and motivated primarily by promoting the perpetuation of anger and fear in order to hold on to its base.

Lastly, we are recognizing a party that undermines our Constitution by attempting to rig future elections and, now, going so far as to sacrifice our children on the altar of ideology.

LARRY RESNIKOFF

Santa Rosa

Vaccine choices

EDITOR: My family and I all had our COVID-19 vaccine. We did because I feel it is the wisest and safest way to survive this pandemic. I also believe it is an individual’s choice and never should government force something into the body that a human being does not want.

I also believe that the average American does not trust the vaccine a hundred percent. Does the vaccine have unforeseen bad consequences for our bodies? I don’t think anyone knows for sure.

People reacted to vaccines of the past the same way — with skepticism. But the vaccines saved millions of lives. Hopefully, the COVID-19 vaccine will have a good outcome like the others.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Powell’s other legacy

EDITOR: The body count (the majority of them civilians) under the 50-year “service” of Colin Powell to the U.S. empire is staggering. And all of them in countries that were no real threat to this country.

Trying to cover up the My Lai Massacre? That was Powell. To quote him, “In the hard logic of war, what difference did it make if you shot your enemy or starved him to death?” The Iran/Contra scandal? Yeah, Powell was there. The deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama, Guatemala, Grenada and Honduras? Yeah, Powell.

Covering up the killing of 5,000 Kurds by our “friend” Saddam Hussein? Covering up the lies about weapons of mass destruction? Yeah, Powell again. If nothing else, he was the master of the cover-up. He just looked so honest, didn’t he? But he wasn’t.

According to Joe Biden, “Colin represented the highest ideals.” Death, destruction and lying. Sounds like the country I’ve known since I started paying attention in the early 1960s.

It’s time to change this deadly narrative. It’s time to start honoring those who say “no” instead of those who say “yes.” It’s time to change the definition of patriotism.

SUSAN C. LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Green Act isn’t enough

EDITOR: Rep. Mike Thompson definitely deserves bragging rights for the Green Act, which will most likely be included in the Build Back Better Act — the reconciliation bill under debate in Congress (“Building for a greener California,” Close to Home, Oct. 24). There’s just one problem, though.

While the Green Act includes an impressive list of renewable energy and energy efficiency incentives and investments, it’s not enough. It’s not enough of a response to the relentlessly growing, destructive fires every year across California, which cause massive destruction and death, as Thompson’s outlined in his op-ed.

On its own, his bill cannot get us to the 50% reduction in greenhouse emissions by 2030 set by the U.S. in the Paris United Nations climate conference and held fast by President Joe Biden.

I am grateful that Thompson knows that climate change is an existential threat to our lives. I urge him and other representatives and senators to put a robust, steadily rising price on carbon with dividends returned to families. This, plus the Green Act and other included climate provisions will get us to our goal so we can rejoice with our legislators for seizing the moment.

Anything less is just not enough.

EILEEN HEINRICH

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.