Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Time for an experiment

EDITOR: I’m fine with people leaving California. I too dislike much about California. But saying red states are more free due to lower taxes is ridiculous. Most red states receive much more from the federal government than they contribute. Blue states subsidize their low tax rates. Look it up.

Maybe it’s time that red states (highest COVID death rates, scarce medical care and lowest graduation rates) became fully free from the federal gravy train. That would lower federal taxes (maybe even blue state taxes) and cut government.

For true freedom, we should change the Constitution to allow one vote per person, apportion Senate seats based on population and create a federal voting standard. Those changes would promote true freedom. I wonder why red state representatives never talk about those issues.

I used to think talk of secession was insane. I wonder what would happen if we allowed a 20-year experiment whereby red states could live on their own income, with their own constitution. I suspect it wouldn’t be pretty. Sorry, no moving to blue states.

PAUL AGUILERA

Cloverdale

Putting money first

EDITOR: So, an Orange County judge ruled that there is no evidence that the rise in opioid use was caused by something other than an increase in appropriate medical prescriptions (“Opioid makers win big in trial,” Wednesday). Why so many prescriptions? Why is Roundup still on the shelves? Maybe some politician will prescribe Roundup as a COVID cure. One should never rely on governing bodies for protection. Economic forces are always protected.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSPEH

Sebastopol

SDC’s future

EDITOR: As a longtime advocate for deinstitutionalism and a proponent for community-based human services, I am pleased to see an opportunity to provide a humane future for the Sonoma Developmental Center (“Big plans for property,” Saturday). When Ronald Reagan closed California institutions, he promised community services. His “big lie” initiated more homelessness throughout the state.

It’s time to right that wrong. I propose a relatively small new community to include 1,290 housing units, with 600 affordable and 245 for houseless families. Within 148,000 square feet of reused space would be a social service and medical service facility, a child care center and out front a small history museum, cafe and grocery shop. Within 40 acres of open space, 5½ acres would be recreational.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

Unfunded liabilities

EDITOR: Teachers unions assert financial clout through political contributions in California and around the country. They have no place pressuring the California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment decisions, unless teachers also relieve taxpayers from the unfunded liability of their pension plan (“Teachers push for divesting pension,” Saturday). Taxpayers are already making extra contributions due to a funding shortfall. The latest information shows CALSTRS funded at 66%, and that’s up. Teachers cannot have their cake and eat it too.

THOMAS E. SCHIFF

Santa Rosa

Profiting from tragedy

EDITOR: The film production tragedy involving Alec Baldwin, a Donald Trump critic and irritant, has again exposed the moral, ethical and spiritual rot in the former first family. From the beginning of the Trump administration, no effort was made to hide the core intent to build and benefit the family brand at the expense of the people of the United States.

With the demise of the Trumps’ elected power and sanctioned grifting in Washington, they are reduced to unrelenting litigation and attempted perpetuation of voter fraud lies.

In the aftermath of the unfortunate incident, Donald Trump Jr. decided that it wasn’t enough to strike back at Baldwin for his political leanings and lampooning of his sensitive father. Junior calculated that he could score cheap political points and continue the grift by selling cruel and tasteless T-shirts online. It appears the pain of the deceased’s family and friends didn’t carry as much weight as the avalanche of legal invoices the Trumps are accumulating.

This is the reality and the horror that our country has endured recently and continues to be threatened by. This is the Trump brand. What more do the people of the United States need to know?

VON RADKE

Santa Rosa

A wise investment

EDITOR: Roseland’s Boys and Girls Club deserves to be funded and supported (“COVID funds could deliver Roseland’s Boys and Girls Club,” editorial, Nov. 2). As a teacher at Palisades Continuation High School in Calistoga for 25 years, I was witness to the before-and-after effects of the Calistoga Teen Center. The before in Calistoga saw a gradual increase in gang activity.

Ripe for picking were the afterschool kids who had no parent at home. A parentless house would be the scene of a party with alcohol and/or drugs. Gang activity and graffiti began to mar the bucolic image of this resort town. The community responded with a teen center that began at Palisades High. The teen center provided snacks, computer games, homework help and all kinds of activities.

The move into the Community Center next door boosted attendance and activities. Palisades High became the homework tutoring site. Sure, there were bumps along the way, but if you ask anyone — teens, parents, business owners, police, schools, the City Council — I’ll bet they would say the dividends far exceeded the costs, especially as we watched the number of students affiliated with gangs level off and then decline.

BRUCE LORING

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.