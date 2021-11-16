Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Where are the police?

EDITOR: OK, I’m angry. Sideshows continued unabated Saturday for a second night in a row. On Friday, it was 500 feet away from me, and I thought the windows were going to shatter from the explosions. On Saturday, it was a mile away, but I could hear the tires squealing, the fireworks exploding and the revved-up engines. When I stop to think how many times I’ve been pulled over on my bike by Santa Rosa police for stupid things like a dim taillight, I have to ask how can the police chief say he’s afraid to send officers to stop this? Why does the Santa Rosa Police Department even exist?

DUKE EVANS

Santa Rosa

Undemocratic behavior

EDITOR: Differences between communist, dictatorial and democratic governments need to be taught in our schools so children grow up knowing how to behave. In response to Thursday’s article headlined “Infrastructure bill’s passage triggers outcry,” describing a Republican backlash against GOP lawmakers who voted for the bill, I will tell a simple version of communism, dictatorship and democracy. Communists and dictators attack their fellow lawmakers for not following their top leaders’ directions, whereas in a democracy, disagreement is not only tolerated, it’s respected.

I don’t know about you, but if my king isn’t wearing any clothes, I’m going to say something. These are the words of an U.S. veteran, written on Veterans Day.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

Funding mental health

EDITOR: The American Rescue Plan Act offers Sonoma County an unprecedented opportunity to close the largest equity and opportunity divide in our community: unequal access to services for people with mental illness. People with serious mental illness die an average of 15 to 30 years younger than those without and are much more likely to be without homes.

This difference represents the largest health disparity in the U.S., larger than gender, racial, or socioeconomic differences. The American Rescue Plan Act can be a catalyst for financially sustainable solutions through expanding evidence-based, peer-support programs (people with mental health challenges trained and employed to support peer clients).

Peer staff at West County Community Services have developed the Transitions program to expand peer support to clients with mental illness who are homeless or struggling in housing. Transitions is designed to place trained peer interns at county institutions (health services, law enforcement, Community Development Commission) to provide client-centered input for more effective services.

Fortunately, the timing is perfect. The state has qualified peer services as eligible for Medi-Cal billing late in 2022 or 2023. Through providing initial capital, the rescue plan’s one-time investment would ready Sonoma County for early access to sustained Medi-Cal financing and help address our community’s rising mental health and housing challenges.

TIM MILLER

Santa Rosa

Look at equity office

EDITOR: After reading about Sonoma County losing two top officials who cited frustrations over microaggressions and racial bias (“Exiting officials cite racial bias,” Oct. 29), I couldn’t help but wonder: Where was the county’s Office of Equity through all of this?

The Board of Supervisors admits that the county could have done more to address these issues and prevent the departure. As a community member, I was led to believe this newly minted Office of Equity would be in place to review county policies and practices to ensure racial equity. Yet here we are with the departure of one of the county’s department heads following 2½ years of “managing the stresses and harm caused as a result of racial bias and microaggression.”

Isn’t the whole point of the Office of Equity to prevent such things from happening, especially within the county’s ranks? Maybe the county needs to take a step back, reevaluate and follow through on the promise it made to its staff and community.

JOHN BIDIA

Santa Rosa

Democracy in peril

EDITOR: Without a doubt, the current American body politic is divided. However, there are certain guiding principles on both sides. The notion of blame directs many. The idea of non-responsibility has become the sole mantra for Americans.

Just listen and observe people in daily life. It’s not uncommon to hear people push back when told they will be required to pay for services and products, which they have used and are now expired. “Doesn’t the warranty cover wear-and-tear items? I’m not going to pay for that.”

They do the same when it comes to politics: “I’m not responsible for the division in this country. I won’t be held accountable for the failure of the government. In fact, I don’t care if our democracy fails.”

Americans take for granted the Constitution. Because they have always had the benefit of freedoms under the law and the guidance provided by our forefathers, they mistakenly believe this situation is immutable.

Wake up, America. Our democracy is very fragile. And you will be required to pay for the wear-and-tear parts of democracy or risk living in authoritarian society.

RON COPE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.